Like the golf course, our pools are in trouble, too. The city recently spent $2.5 million to upgrade Salvador Perez and will spend another nearly $2 million to repair long-lasting leaks at Bicentennial Pool. Finally, about $170,000 will be spent to repair the Genoveva Chavez Community Center leisure pool, with work scheduled through Dec. 10.
For years, the city has slashed pool budgets and staff to bare minimums, and delayed repairs until costs are multiplied. The staffing shortage worsens every year. To open Bicentennial for the summer, the city closes another pool and transfers its staff. The pandemic forced closure of all pools, except the Chavez Center, last summer, which resulted in the loss of experienced pool staff. Recently, the loss of even more pool staff has limited hours of all pools.
The reasons are simple.
- For years, lifeguard pay was under other area pools. Pool staff would provide free certification, only to lose candidates to pools paying more. Our staff left for these jobs, too. Most lifeguard positions are part time, making $13-something per hour. Qualified candidates can make more “flipping burgers” without any added responsibilities or requirements. Hopefully, the city will at least raise lifeguard pay to $15 per hour. In addition to elevating new lifeguard pay, the city must recognize senior staff who have labored through low wages for years and increase their pay commensurately, or we will lose them.
- The city is the only employer to consider lifeguards to be first responders, requiring certifications and random urine drug testing. While it may be good to have a first responder at recreational facilities, other employees can be responsible for these extra duties. Lifeguards are not paid more for it.
Also, recreational marijuana use is legal, granted, not at work. Unlike alcohol, which disappears from the system in a matter of hours, urine tests detect metabolites of marijuana from three to 30 days after use. Other tests, such as saliva tests, detect THC from four to 24 hours, more than the active time of two to 10 hours. Subjecting all lifeguards to random urine testing does not increase the safety of patrons. It only decreases the pool of applicants. While the city can test to ensure safety, it should test for impairment at work, not past use.
- Staff shortages mean not only shorter hours for the pools but a decrease in swimming classes for all kids. Many of our children cannot swim. But instead of teaching, swim instructors must spend their time doing lifeguard duties. A recent search of the city website for “youth swim lessons” showed no current results.
Swimming is a life skill. Drowning is the second-leading cause of accidental death in New Mexico for ages 1 to 44 (according to the city of Albuquerque website). Not only should swimming lessons be easily available, but there will be no future lifeguards if kids don’t learn to swim.
- The city Human Resources Department provides another obstacle to hiring pool staff. Applicants can be informed they will be hired but are not approved by HR for months. Meanwhile, we lose them to other pools.
- Instead of utilizing lifeguards for pool safety, the city requires them not only to maintain the pools but also to clean locker rooms and bathrooms, taking away two hours of pool time daily. Custodial staff should be cleaning locker rooms and bathrooms.
Either city management has very little knowledge about the operation of the pools or the needs of the community, or they don’t care. They need to listen to staff and patrons.
