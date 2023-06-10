There is a huge problem in Santa Fe playgrounds. Disabled children and adults cannot play like everyone else can in our parks. Every single park is important to all people. Parks are important to humans because we need to stay healthy and fit. Disabled people have rights. We need to fix this problem in our parks right away.
My class studied accessibility and parks this spring. The most accessible park we explored is A Park Above in Rio Rancho. It had everything — ramps, accessible structures, you name it! I would say Santa Fe parks get a 3.6 out of 10 rating, and A Park Above gets a 9.9. Beat that.
The most accessible park in Santa Fe is SWAN Park, but it is way less accessible than A Park Above.
Santa Fe is especially lacking accessibility in Ragle Park. The park has ramps into wood chips and no accessible play structures, and many other dangerous hazards. We need to take away the wood chips and play structures in Ragle Park and replace them with features that are wheelchair accessible.
We need ramps to accessible structures and much more. I feel mad and annoyed that disabled people cannot play at Ragle Park. I know what you are going to say: “You’re just a kid,” but just hear me out. Imagine if you had a disability and could not play with the people you know and love. How would you feel?
I recently sprained my ankle really badly and have been wearing a boot, which makes me unable to play. I understand how people who can’t access playgrounds feel. I would like to see the city of Santa Fe make changes to all parks, especially Ragle Park, to make them accessible to all.
Maksim Kuznetsov will be a fourth grader at Santa Fe School For The Arts And Sciences.