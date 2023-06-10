There is a huge problem in Santa Fe playgrounds. Disabled children and adults cannot play like everyone else can in our parks. Every single park is important to all people. Parks are important to humans because we need to stay healthy and fit. Disabled people have rights. We need to fix this problem in our parks right away.

My class studied accessibility and parks this spring. The most accessible park we explored is A Park Above in Rio Rancho. It had everything — ramps, accessible structures, you name it! I would say Santa Fe parks get a 3.6 out of 10 rating, and A Park Above gets a 9.9. Beat that.

The most accessible park in Santa Fe is SWAN Park, but it is way less accessible than A Park Above.

Maksim Kuznetsov will be a fourth grader at Santa Fe School For The Arts And Sciences.

Recommended for you