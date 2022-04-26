Another city budget proposal is another year without what I believe is adequate funding to support and to upgrade Santa Fe’s library system.
Library hours run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. There are no evening hours. The Santa Fe Public Library is operating in old, deteriorating buildings with the exception of the Southside Branch. The Main Library is housed in the old City Hall, repurposed into a library and opened in that location in 1987. The building has had years of deferred maintenance, allowing it to deteriorate to its present state. There is reported mold in the building. It is poorly configured from its prior use with library staff positioned in the back of the building.
Welcome to the 21st century. Libraries today open their doors beyond physical libraries. They are integrated into the community to provide much-needed services to their citizens.
They have library vans and bookmobiles to reach out to the community, which enables seniors to browse and check out books and other library materials at senior centers, retirement communities, subsidized housing units and nursing homes.
They present library story times and programming at community centers and playgrounds where children gather during the summer recess. They encourage children to come aboard a bookmobile or library van to browse through numerous books, get a library card application and take a book home to read.
Our children in Santa Fe need books in their hands. The Santa Fe Public Library needs a branch for the people, not another library in a repurposed old building or an unused college library. Elsewhere public libraries reach out to their communities and are often housed in shopping centers and in community centers places where families and friends come to relax and enjoy time together.
The mission statement of the Santa Fe Public Library states that it is to inform, enrich and educate the members of the community by creating and promoting access to a diversity of ideas and information, and by supporting lifelong learning and reading. This is the year to make this statement a reality not merely in words but in action.
Upgrade and provide library services for the people of Santa Fe in 2022. The mayor, City Council, the Santa Fe Library Board and Friends of the Santa Fe Public Library: Please do not continue to put library services at the bottom of your priorities.
Suzanne Davis lived in the Seattle area for 48 years and was an outreach librarian with the City of Seattle Public Library System for 15 years. She has lived in Santa Fe for the past four years.