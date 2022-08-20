Standing atop La Bajada, looking to the north and west, the vast, undulating plateau stretches out toward the horizon before dipping down toward the Rio Grande at Buckman Canyon.

Within the wild, free-range area known as Caja del Rio, are 104,000 acres loosely overseen by the Bureau of Land Management, the U.S. Forest Service and the State Land Office. Therein lies a treasure trove of historical and cultural significance linked to Indigenous, traditional Spanish and Mestizo lineages, as well as English-speaking settlers — a truly unique cultural crossroads of the Southwest over many generations.

The dry-land farming techniques developed and perfected many centuries in the past continue to be used by land-based communities today, and still intrigue study by archeologists and water conservationists alike.

Carol Romero-Wirth represents District 2 on the Santa Fe City Council. Renee Villarreal represents District 1 on the council.

