In extremis is a nautical term. It advises the captain and crew of a ship at risk of collision or running aground to trust in their seagoing experience and temporarily suspend the standard rules of the road so they can do what is necessary to avoid their peril. I believe this term also describes the time that we, humanity in general, and we, the people of Santa Fe, specifically are now facing. I believe we are indeed living in extremis and that we must do all in our power to ensure the current, competent captain of our ship stays at the helm and that we avoid our peril.
Of course, if one were to listen to some strident voices in our media and to some of the loud and not always transparent motives of those who are promoting division and confusion for their own gain, we would replace our experienced mayor with someone who has not demonstrated their capacity to guide our city safely and responsibly through these treacherous waters of the pandemic. We would replace our current captain with someone who would, during this time of crisis, have to spend a significant amount of time trying to learn to be a captain while the people of our city are in uncharted waters.
If we listen to the voices of criticism and rely on the unproven promises they make, we would also disregard the strong endorsements of our two U.S. senators, numerous other local and state officials, a number of union and prominent business leaders, and a large number of our citizens who all have confidence in our mayor’s demonstrated abilities and skills.
And we would need to disregard our current captain’s contributions in raising the pay of our police and helping to reduce crime; create the Alternative Response Unit and a long-needed teen center on the south side; encouraging our city to be more sustainable and regenerative; creating more affordable housing; protecting our water resources; working to tackle homelessness; and supporting local business, arts and cultural organizations and key education and feeding projects. Yes, we would turn away from a captain who has demonstrated steady competence, solid core values and vision-centered leadership and who keeps an eye on the future while bringing reasoned and compassionate decision-making to the present.
Is our current mayor perfect? No? Does he or will he ever meet everyone’s expectations? No. But then again, in this time of great anxiety and challenge, could anyone? And when we consider that some among us communicate misinformation, substitute unproven accusation for fact and seek to put a risk our city’s legacy by advancing vague promises and unclear priorities, we must ask ourselves if we the people really want to put our city in the hands of anyone who has not really articulated a clear, constructive vision and a plan to actually achieve it.
So I believe there is only one true choice for Santa Fe in this critical election and that is to keep Alan Webber at the helm and allow him to continue advancing the best interests and well-being of our city in a reasoned and compassionate way. I say it’s time for unity, not division. For the coming together of the key segments of our diverse population and not for stirring old social, cultural, ethnic and racial animosities that do not serve our best interests at all. I say it’s time instead to follow this good advice from Buckminster Fuller. “We are called to be the architects of the future, not its victims.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.