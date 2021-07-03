Many of you know that I grew up right here in Santa Fe. I attended public schools here, got my first job here and I raised my son here. I love our city and I love the rich diversity and history that we share with one another — whether you have lived here for decades or for seconds. Our city embraces you and welcomes you. We weave you into the brilliant tapestry that is our city of faith.
We have faced tensions in our city for generations. People who have lived here for generations are now feeling the pinch of no longer being able to live and work here due to rising housing costs, costs of living and uncertainty of our ability to have a sustainable environment for future generations. We have struggled as a capital city; we have relied on too many unstable industries to help us sustain our budgets and, quite frankly, may have ignored our painful past of diversity.
The current administration in our city is quick to claim that the divisions affecting our community are a lack of leadership of past administrations and proclaim they are hearing our concerns. It is the immediate leadership at City Hall that is lacking.
As a sitting city councilor, I have expressed meaningful suggestions to problems, only to be told “I hear your concerns,” and that is the extent of the conversation, with no feedback or implementation except to find ways to curtail my influence.
It has been disappointing to hear leaders in our city government claim there was dialogue. If that is true, that dialogue led to inaction that eventually led to the destruction of public property. This was a culmination of, in my opinion, lack of transparency by the city administration. The removal and attempted destruction of public property was not a decision that was brought to the City Council.
While we attempt to move forward, I can assure all of you that leadership does demand swift and immediate action. It will require us to build trust and, like our city of faith, faith in one another to do the right thing. I call on my colleagues from the City Council to become more vocal about the lack of leadership of the council, about how we can no longer live in fear of political retribution from others and speak only the truth that resides in our hearts. Archbishop Desmond Tutu said, “We must not only speak about forgiveness and reconciliation. We must act on these principles.” We have spoken our truths to leadership in this city, but now it the time for meaningful action.
I am hopeful that by moving forward as a city, we can elect individuals who embody true leaders.
