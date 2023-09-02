Bike Santa Fe is a nonprofit organization advocating for all cyclists in greater Santa Fe, with the mission to promote cycling as a healthy, affordable and environmentally sound transportation option. The recent fatal hit-and-run on Old Pecos Trail of Nathan Gray, a father, husband and cyclist, along with members letting us know about recent close calls with cars, compels us to speak out about Santa Fe’s bicycling infrastructure and safety.
People for Bikes, a national organization that ranks cities according to their bicycle friendliness, scores Santa Fe at just 29 out of 100 on its scale. While Santa Fe has made important steps toward improving cycling infrastructure, we can and should do more.
Santa Fe has a global reputation that far exceeds its size, but not when it comes to biking. Cities of comparable size, like Davis, Calif., and Boulder, Colo., outrate Santa Fe in terms of cycling infrastructure and usage.
Here are a few things the city has done well. It created the River, Rail, Acequia and Arroyo de los Chamisos trails, which provide safe and popular routes through the city for cyclists, installed bike racks on public buses that regularly take mountain bikers to trailheads, and awarded a grant to the Safe Routes to School program, which Bike Santa Fe helped facilitate. We’re excited to see the implementation of planned developments like the extension of the River Trail and the Rail Trail underpass at St. Michael’s Drive.
But there’s more to accomplish.
Our members tell us over and over that the city has poor connectivity — getting from the trails to a final destination is challenging. As our city has grown over the years, so has the cycling community, highlighting critical areas of needed improvement. For example, we currently do not have any protected bike lanes in the city, and existing bike lanes are poorly marked.
We have experienced slow and confused responses to our requests to city staff and elected leaders for basic infrastructure improvements. Areas of particular need include the very dangerous intersection at West Alameda Street and St. Francis Drive, the unmarked Rail Trail crossing at St. Michael’s Drive, the incomplete connection of the River Trail to Siler Road, and the lack of snow clearing in the winter and cinder clearing in the spring on the trails. Last month, the Rail Trail was closed with no notice or detour signs. People use this critical route to get to work, school and for other errands.
One of the opportunities in the People for Bikes analysis is that cities should take cycling into account in their planning. In Santa Fe, for example, in the midtown district planning, the city’s own Bicycle Master Plan was overlooked by city staff in the initial planning phases. In reality, reimagining this core of the city should include bicycling and walking opportunities as a priority, not an afterthought.
In a recent email to constituents, Mayor Alan Webber wrote: “We need to reduce the number of vehicle miles traveled. We can do that by implementing our land use strategy, building more affordable and workforce housing in the city, improving our options for non-car mobility, and leaning into our complete streets engineering effort.”
We agree. Santa Fe needs to focus on moving people, not just cars. We are happy to meet with any member of city leadership who is interested in making Santa Fe a better and safer place to bike, and we would love to hear any concerns or suggestions for improvements from cyclists in the city.
Please join us at BikeSantaFe.org in our work to improve Santa Fe’s transportation infrastructure.
Jennifer Webber (no relation to the mayor) is president of Bike Santa Fe.