Bike Santa Fe is a nonprofit organization advocating for all cyclists in greater Santa Fe, with the mission to promote cycling as a healthy, affordable and environmentally sound transportation option. The recent fatal hit-and-run on Old Pecos Trail of Nathan Gray, a father, husband and cyclist, along with members letting us know about recent close calls with cars, compels us to speak out about Santa Fe’s bicycling infrastructure and safety.

People for Bikes, a national organization that ranks cities according to their bicycle friendliness, scores Santa Fe at just 29 out of 100 on its scale. While Santa Fe has made important steps toward improving cycling infrastructure, we can and should do more.

Santa Fe has a global reputation that far exceeds its size, but not when it comes to biking. Cities of comparable size, like Davis, Calif., and Boulder, Colo., outrate Santa Fe in terms of cycling infrastructure and usage.

Jennifer Webber (no relation to the mayor) is president of Bike Santa Fe.

