On Tuesday, a special City Council meeting will consider a handful of ballot questions to be posed to the voters in November. One of these proposed ballot questions is whether the city should amend the city charter to create an independent Office of Inspector General.
The function of an Office of Inspector General is to allow for independent investigations to be conducted to prevent and detect fraud, waste, abuse, misconduct and mismanagement of a government entity, and to promote efficiencies and effectiveness in our city’s operations and programs.
This new office would be independent of the mayor, City Council and city manager, a place where city employees and residents could submit confidential requests for investigations to be conducted should fraud, waste or abuse be suspected.
The concept of an independent inspector general is not a new idea for government. This is a role that has been successfully implemented and carried out at the federal, state and local levels of government. Inspector general’s offices have been highly supported by the public as they help to implement systems of accountability of taxpayer resources, which then help to strengthen public trust.
Taxpayers want to be assured their hard-earned dollars are not wasted. Additionally, because it is being proposed that this office be independent, this will help to ensure political influence does not interfere with any investigations.
Some of our colleagues on the governing body oppose the proposal of an independent inspector general office and believe it is not needed. We believe the city would benefit greatly from having an independent body to ensure strong systems, policies and procedures to protect taxpayer resources and build a better, stronger and more accountable government.
An Office of Inspector General would work to provide recommendations on such practices, as well as work to strengthen and improve our city government. Having strong systems, policies and procedures in place would help to prevent things like the $35,000 erroneous payment that was made by the city recently to a fraudulent vendor. Although the majority of this money was recouped, an inspector general could have helped in establishing protocols that would prevent such a situation.
We are proud to be sponsors of this proposed ballot measure as we believe now is the time to create an independent Office of Inspector General. Santa Feans deserve a transparent government that protects our taxpayer-funded resources. This proposal will be voted on by the City Council on Tuesday. Please let your city councilors and the mayor know if you support allowing this proposal to be taken to the voters and placed on the ballot in November.
Chris Rivera and Lee Garcia are the city councilors representing District 3. Also contributing to this piece are District 1 councilor Renee Villarreal and District 2 councilor Michael J. Garcia. All four councilors are sponsoring the measure to let voters decide if the city should have an independent inspector general.