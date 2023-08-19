On Tuesday, a special City Council meeting will consider a handful of ballot questions to be posed to the voters in November. One of these proposed ballot questions is whether the city should amend the city charter to create an independent Office of Inspector General.

The function of an Office of Inspector General is to allow for independent investigations to be conducted to prevent and detect fraud, waste, abuse, misconduct and mismanagement of a government entity, and to promote efficiencies and effectiveness in our city’s operations and programs.

This new office would be independent of the mayor, City Council and city manager, a place where city employees and residents could submit confidential requests for investigations to be conducted should fraud, waste or abuse be suspected.

Chris Rivera and Lee Garcia are the city councilors representing District 3. Also contributing to this piece are District 1 councilor Renee Villarreal and District 2 councilor Michael J. Garcia. All four councilors are sponsoring the measure to let voters decide if the city should have an independent inspector general.

