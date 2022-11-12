In 2008, the Legislature proposed to build a generic, raw poured-concrete parking garage just west of the state Capitol. The Santa Fe city attorney asserted the design must comply with the city’s Historic Districts zoning ordinance. While the state did not initially accede, both sides agreed to negotiate rather than litigate. Through that consultation and collaboration, an agreement was reached for a design that preserved both the functional requirements for the garage and the design standards for the historic district. Major changes were made.
Reflecting the success of the negotiation, the Legislature enshrined that process of consultation and collaboration into state law in §3-22-6 NMSA 1978. The city followed by enacting Santa Fe City Code §14-5.2(M) & (N). That process recognized that two sovereigns were involved. Negotiations between sovereigns is always the first and most successful route to agreement. But the law provides that if agreement cannot be reached within a 60-day time frame, the city can refer the design to an ad hoc State-Local Government Historic Review Board, consisting of state and local preservation experts.
Under this law, the city’s Historic Districts Review Board does not act in its quasi-judicial role in which it decides cases. The board instead acts as the negotiating agent for the city, collaborating and consulting with the state to reach a design meeting both state functional needs and city design guidelines. The State-Local Government Historic Board would be the decider if negotiations fail.
The wisdom of that law focusing on negotiations has been repeatedly demonstrated. The Santa Fe County Courthouse underwent considerable change through negotiation between the county and the historic review board. The County Administration Building and Wood Gormley Elementary School remodel were approved through negotiation. Finally, substantial changes were made to the Vladem museum design through the collaboration and consultation process.
In each of these cases, the negotiation directed by state statute brought about the desired result without any need to involve the formal hearing process of the state review board.
Fast-forward to today. The state-chartered New Mexico School for the Arts has proposed a dormitory abutting the successfully transformed old Sanbusco lumber yard. NMSA’s design for the dorm was duly presented to the Historic Designs Review Board on Sept. 27. Members expressed their several concerns about the design — including a proposed east wall that would tower over Market Street and hide the historic Italianate building that is now NMSA’s gallery. What was supposed to ensue was the collaboration and consultation negotiation process, during which those concerns could be amplified, discussed and resolved.
Unfortunately, the city’s Historic Preservation Division has not followed the law and set up negotiation sessions with the school, its architects, the review board, other city land-use specialists and community preservation organizations — the process so successfully used previously. The division instead has treated the case like a contested matter, where the review board is a neutral decision-maker and cannot talk to anyone, and no one can talk to it except in the formal hearing process.
The school’s response to the list of concerns outlined by board members at the Sept. 27 hearing was finally delivered to Historic Preservation staff Nov. 7. Staff has refused to share that response with the public, and specifically with the Old Santa Fe Association, for 96 years the city’s premier community preservation organization.
The association’s interest is to have the negotiation process used so that timely agreement on design can be reached. Inhibiting that process could cause the matter to go the state historic board. Please, city, convene the proper process.
Frank Katz, 43 years in Santa Fe, is on the board of the Old Santa Fe Association, was city attorney for four years, and served on the Historic Districts Review Board for 11 years.