In 2008, the Legislature proposed to build a generic, raw poured-concrete parking garage just west of the state Capitol. The Santa Fe city attorney asserted the design must comply with the city’s Historic Districts zoning ordinance. While the state did not initially accede, both sides agreed to negotiate rather than litigate. Through that consultation and collaboration, an agreement was reached for a design that preserved both the functional requirements for the garage and the design standards for the historic district. Major changes were made.

Reflecting the success of the negotiation, the Legislature enshrined that process of consultation and collaboration into state law in §3-22-6 NMSA 1978. The city followed by enacting Santa Fe City Code §14-5.2(M) & (N). That process recognized that two sovereigns were involved. Negotiations between sovereigns is always the first and most successful route to agreement. But the law provides that if agreement cannot be reached within a 60-day time frame, the city can refer the design to an ad hoc State-Local Government Historic Review Board, consisting of state and local preservation experts.

Under this law, the city’s Historic Districts Review Board does not act in its quasi-judicial role in which it decides cases. The board instead acts as the negotiating agent for the city, collaborating and consulting with the state to reach a design meeting both state functional needs and city design guidelines. The State-Local Government Historic Board would be the decider if negotiations fail.

Frank Katz, 43 years in Santa Fe, is on the board of the Old Santa Fe Association, was city attorney for four years, and served on the Historic Districts Review Board for 11 years.

Popular in the Community