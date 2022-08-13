Early in our lives, we learn the significance of keeping the promises we make. Our character is measured in part by whether we keep our word, the promises we make to others, be it at home, at work or in our community.
Promises, often commitments to act in or on certain matters, exist beyond all of us as individuals and extend to promises made by a government to its citizens. You now have a sense of where I am going, but let’s consider a bit of our local history.
The Old Pecos Trail entry into our city is identified and valued as the sole remaining attractive entrance into our city. My wife and I have lived in the Sol y Lomas neighborhood for the past 36 years, raising our kids here and gathering four generations of family at our house once or twice a week. My wife and I have served on our neighborhood associations over the years and been involved in issues regarding Old Pecos Trail.
We were involved when the city proposed to make Old Pecos Trail six lanes wide, three lanes in each direction, which was fought by the neighborhood and was resolved by only allowing two lanes in each direction. The city agreed with the principle that Old Pecos Trail should be kept as an attractive entrance into the city.
The city’s 1999 General Plan provides for the Old Pecos Trail Scenic Corridor. This designates Old Pecos Trail between Cordova Road and Interstate 25 as a scenic roadway and recognizes its importance as an unspoiled entryway into downtown. Development standards, including land uses, density and design controls, will be developed through a public participation process.
That same portion of the plan identified the following implementing policy: Adopt an Old Pecos Trail “Scenic Corridor” designation and development standards for Old Pecos Trail between Cordova Road and I-25.
The General Plan Summary addressed these issues stating: “Implementing Policies … represent commitments to specific actions. Under the heading Implementing Policies, Adopt an Old Pecos Trail “Scenic Corridor” designation and development standards for Old Pecos Trail between Cordova Road and I-25.
Clearly, our city recognized this commitment to the people of Santa Fe to develop and put in place development standards between Cordova Road and I-25. Having expressly made that commitment in 1999, what has happened? Do we have a set of development standards for the Old Pecos Trail Scenic Corridor? The answer is no. On a positive note, though, we still have that opportunity, and now is the time to make that happen.
I was a sponsor of Resolution 2015-92, titled “A Resolution Directing Staff to Complete the Old Pecos Trail Scenic Corridor Plan by Following the Necessary Public Process.” That resolution stated, “Now, therefore be it resolved by the governing body of the city of Santa Fe that Land Use Department staff is directed to immediately reconvene the public process to develop standards for the Old Pecos Trail Scenic Corridor and to present those standards to the Governing Body for adoption into the city’s Land Use Code.”
I urge the City Council, the Planning Commission and city Land Use Department staff to rekindle and follow through on this process to completion before consideration of new development proposals. Don’t let this process be again put on the back burner or forgotten. The city has the resources to live up to this commitment made long ago. We should keep our promises. Let’s work together, now, and keep the promise to protect the Old Pecos Trail Scenic Corridor. The community is ready, willing and able.
Peter Ives is a former Santa Fe city councilor. He represented District 2.