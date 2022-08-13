Early in our lives, we learn the significance of keeping the promises we make. Our character is measured in part by whether we keep our word, the promises we make to others, be it at home, at work or in our community.

Promises, often commitments to act in or on certain matters, exist beyond all of us as individuals and extend to promises made by a government to its citizens. You now have a sense of where I am going, but let’s consider a bit of our local history.

The Old Pecos Trail entry into our city is identified and valued as the sole remaining attractive entrance into our city. My wife and I have lived in the Sol y Lomas neighborhood for the past 36 years, raising our kids here and gathering four generations of family at our house once or twice a week. My wife and I have served on our neighborhood associations over the years and been involved in issues regarding Old Pecos Trail.

Peter Ives is a former Santa Fe city councilor. He represented District 2.

