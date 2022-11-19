Funding for the below items could quickly solve the noise pollution crisis we are all enduring as a community. All it takes is the fortitude to act aggressively.

  • We need noise cameras to put an end to this noise pollution nightmare. These cameras can record a decibel reading of the noise, issue a ticket, provide actual real-time evidence of the noise offense and location of the occurrence.
  • Stationary unmanned police car speed cameras to stop the aggressive driving of speeders and drag racers.
  • Encrypting technology for our police officers to be able to communicate confidentially, which the police do not have.
  • Increase noise and modified-muffler code violation fines significantly.

I have been writing articles decrying the injustice of noise pollution our citizens are enduring night and day, hoping to see a commitment of action from the city. We need prompt enforcement of the existing laws and increased fines.

Joe Schepps is a longtime Santa Fe businessman.

