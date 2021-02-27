A recent article (“Critics: City could increase light pollution,” Feb. 18) confuses color temperature (kelvins) with brightness (lumens).
Unlike kelvins, which are units of measurement that measure the color temperature of a luminaire and how yellow or blue a luminaire appears to be, lumens give the actual light output of a luminaire. This is useful when determining the brightness of a luminaire. While a luminaire with a high kelvin rating may appear brighter, a luminaire with more lumens really is brighter.
The following are the color temperature ranges for typical instances:
- Blue sky: 10,000K-30,000K
- Overcast sky: 7,000K
- Noon sunlight: 5,250K
- Fluorescent lamps: 3,000K (warm white) to 6,500K (daylight)
- Incandescent lamps: 2,500K-3,050K
- Candle flame: 1,800K
The initial proposal for 3,000K to 4,000K color temperature falls in the lower midrange of the color temperature range. As referenced in the article, the use of the term kelvins implied brightness. However, the editorial (“Too bright is wrong for Santa Fe skies,” Our View, Feb. 21) was a more accurate description of short-wavelength blue versus longer-wavelength yellow and red end of the light spectrum.
While there are differing opinions regarding recommended street lighting levels, they generally fall in the 3,000K to 4,000K range, with 3,000K for local and collector streets and 4,000K for major roads.
But there is more to the design of street lighting than kelvins and lumens. They include selection of the luminaire (color, lumens, shielding), height of the luminaire mounting, luminaire light distribution pattern — (Illuminating Engineering Society Lighting for Exterior Environments, RP-33-99, has seven major distribution patterns, with types II and III being preferred for streets), illumination at the roadway (footcandles) and luminance (reflectance of light from pavement surface). There is also technology available to automatically dim streetlights during the night, say at midnight.
Before dismissing the proposed streetlight relamping program based on the proposed color selection, the entire proposed lighting design should be evaluated.
On a related subject, the city’s outdoor lighting entry in Chapter 14 of the Land Use Development Code needs revision. Table 14-8.9-1 does not specifically address LED lighting. It falls under “other sources” in the table, which requires either land-use director approval outside the historic districts or Historic Districts Review Board approval within them. Building owners should not be required to have to obtain approval for installation of LED lighting. The use of footcandles to specify illumination levels should be revised using lumen output similar to Section 7.8 of the Santa Fe County Sustainable Land Development Code. The county code also does a better job of addressing street lighting.
The city as well as the state also needs to do a better job of enforcing the night sky ordinance within the city limits. From my residence off of West Alameda looking toward the city, the light pollution caused by the number of unshielded lights, particularly from recreation fields, has only grown worse over time since the ordinance was first implemented.
