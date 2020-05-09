Hello, let me introduce myself. I’m Stephanie Woodruff, the city of Santa Fe Audit Committee chairwoman, and I’m honored to serve my fellow citizens as a volunteer, unpaid official.
This is my second year serving a three-year term. In my role as chairwoman, I’m responsible to advise the city manager, the Finance Committee and the governing body regarding financial audits and investigations and related policies and procedures in order to promote transparency, accountability, efficiency and effectiveness of city government for the citizens of Santa Fe.
First of all, I applaud all city employees for their quick response to the global pandemic and the emergency proclamation that was ordered back in March, and the continued cooperation of everyone in practicing social-distancing guidelines and adhering to the stay-at-home order. I know it’s not easy, but it has kept Santa Fe off the map when it comes to COVID-19 cases and related deaths.
I also have reviewed the planned cuts and the furlough plan across all employees, and sadly, it’s not enough. These cuts save an estimated $1.43 million this current fiscal year (through the end of June), while we are facing an estimated $46 million deficit due to the fallout from COVID-19. It’s heartbreaking, to say the least. Not only is city government hurting, but the entrepreneurs, the artists, restaurants, retail shops, hotels, spas, etc. (everything that makes Santa Fe so special) are in a great deal of pain. Even if the city opens for business relatively soon, the economic pain will continue for quite some time.
Here are some facts:
- More than 2,100 U.S. cities are anticipating major budget shortfalls this year, and many are planning to slash programs and cut staff in response to the widespread financial havoc caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Local governments cannot run deficits, unlike the federal government, leaving us no choice but to cut spending or raise taxes — absent any federal support.
- The city relies on the gross receipts tax for approximately 70 percent of its General Fund budget. The city could lose anywhere from $15 million to $21 million in gross receipts tax revenue alone in this four-month timeframe (March-June). The estimated shortfall across all revenue sources is a 12 percent decline in just a four-month period.
- The city implemented measures to balance the budget responsibly — administrators instituted a hiring and spending freeze, and the proposed furlough plan, approved earlier by the City Council on a 5-4 vote.
What additional steps can we take? Well, over the remaining weeks of this fiscal year, we will have to make some really hard decisions when it comes to the 2020-21 budget — even harder than what we are faced with today. Do we have an idea how it will look? It’s difficult to predict what will happen when it comes to this virus.
However, what is certain? Well, the city must maintain its reserves in case COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc on our economic engine. Maintaining our reserves also will ensure the city’s bond ratings do not decline. If they decline, it will make future capital investments in roads, parks, libraries, etc. more expensive for taxpayers.
Bottom line, all decisions should continue to put the safety of the citizens of Santa Fe first and foremost, while maintaining our reserves as long as we can. In my mind, these decisions are the easiest “hardest” decisions we’ll have to make, by putting safety first over the economy.
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.