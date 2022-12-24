The 552 women and men who work in the city’s Community Health and Safety Department are tasked with a critically important job: Keep our entire community healthy and safe.

Police, firefighters, paramedics, emergency management, case managers and park rangers, and community services staff in our libraries, senior centers, youth programs and recreation centers all pull together every day to achieve that purpose. For the park rangers, police and fire department, that means making sure unauthorized camping doesn’t increase the risk of wildfires and other public health hazards. It also means getting folks to shelter so no one dies from hypothermia in Santa Fe.

For the Fire Department’s Alternative Response Unit and participating shelters — Consuelo’s Place and the Interfaith Community Shelter at Pete’s Place — a cold snap of 15 degrees or below activates the city’s Code Blue protocol.

Kyra Ochoa is director of the city of Santa Fe’s Community Services Department.

