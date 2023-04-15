If the chairwoman of the Santa Fe County Commission gets her way, we will lose any hope of building affordable housing on the north side.
I wish this were an exaggeration. But at a recent special meeting called by Chairwoman Anna Hansen, the board moved to consider a proposal disregarding the city of Santa Fe’s agreement with the county to annex approximately 1,100 acres of land, over half of it vacant, and instead absorb the area into the historic, traditional village of Agua Fría.
Make no mistake, Hansen’s proposal is nothing more than a ploy to impose exclusionary zoning that will impede the ability to build affordable housing on the city’s north side. It has nothing to do with preserving the traditional village of Agua Fría.
This proposal claims that hundreds of vacant acres and high-end homes in Coyote Ridge on large lots built in the 1990s should count as historic. But the “Traditional Historic Community” designation was established as a tool to preserve community identity and enable areas to avoid annexation by neighboring municipalities, not as a tool to prevent developing affordable housing on nearby property.
By allowing this designation to be misused in this way, the County Commission would be contributing to the housing crisis at a time when demand and home prices are at near-historic highs. Approving this proposal would dash any hopes of building more affordable housing on Santa Fe’s north side.
My organization, Homewise, owns land impacted by this proposal. It’s part of our plan to build affordable housing on the north side. In response to a question at the special meeting of the commission about whether owners of large tracts had been informed of the proposed change, Hansen claimed that Homewise is “fine” with the county taking over land use. I can confidently say we are not fine with this proposal. Hansen did not contact us for our feedback.
In fact, we’ve been very clear in conversations with the city and the county that we support their annexation agreement, which would define the future city limits by N.M. 599 on the north and west and Interstate 25 on the south. This arrangement is preferable to the current unclear boundaries and makes clear where residents should turn for help when calling the police or the sheriff.
So what’s going on here? Hansen’s allies in the Coyote Ridge subdivision are clear about their intention to impose low-density zoning — no more than one unit per acre — that would make it impossible to build affordable housing. They also say the annexation process has taken too long and the agreement should essentially be nullified, with the area reverting back to the county’s sole jurisdiction. What’s disingenuous about this argument is that the city and county are close to finalizing the annexation.
There are so many adverse consequences to approving this proposal, even beyond taking away the ability to build affordable housing. Removing a big chunk of land from the north side would further concentrate development on the south side — which would increase de facto segregation in our city.
Our climate footprint is already 70% higher than the national average because of our excessive reliance on fossil fuels. This proposal would prevent higher-density housing and transit-oriented development close to jobs on the north side, midtown and downtown — something that is key to breaking our automobile addiction.
It’s also just bad land planning, and we cannot afford that. This vacant land should be master planned to consider the future needs of our community — including affordable housing, public open space, biking and walking trails, and public amenities accessible by foot, bike, public transportation and car. Without a master plan — and left to the status quo by designating the land a “traditional community” that’s intended for a truly historic, existing village — we’ll end up with narrow private roads to access narrow strips of land for expensive homes on single-acre or larger lots.
The county must reject this last-ditch effort to kill the annexation agreement between the city and the county, an effort that stands to benefit a few affluent residents who don’t want to see additional development next to their properties. We cannot, and should not, accept this ill-conceived plan.