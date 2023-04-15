If the chairwoman of the Santa Fe County Commission gets her way, we will lose any hope of building affordable housing on the north side.

I wish this were an exaggeration. But at a recent special meeting called by Chairwoman Anna Hansen, the board moved to consider a proposal disregarding the city of Santa Fe’s agreement with the county to annex approximately 1,100 acres of land, over half of it vacant, and instead absorb the area into the historic, traditional village of Agua Fría.

Make no mistake, Hansen’s proposal is nothing more than a ploy to impose exclusionary zoning that will impede the ability to build affordable housing on the city’s north side. It has nothing to do with preserving the traditional village of Agua Fría.

Mike Loftin is CEO of Homewise.

