Few of our citizens realize that the Genoveva Chavez Community Center ice rink is considered to be the finest rink in the entire Rocky Mountain region, including probably about 10 rinks in Denver, five in Colorado Springs, Colo., two in the Albuquerque area and another in Durango, Colo., as well as the seasonal rinks in Los Alamos and Taos.
The design, including the cavernous ceiling with skylights, as well as ample spectator seating and quality of the ice, are considered among the finest in the country. This is in addition to the Chavez Center being considered the best recreation center in the United States for a community of our size and a showcase for both youth and adult athletic programs, of which the ice rink is an integral component.
Since this is the only ice rink operating year-round in Northern New Mexico, the summer heat is getting progressively more uncomfortable and the Santa Fe metro area will grow by some 4,000 more residents this year alone, the use of the rink continues to expand year-round for both figure skating and ice hockey.
Many promising young figure skaters “graduate” from working with the excellent private coaching staff they can access here to working with the U.S. national and Olympics programs in Colorado Springs, and the high-altitude training gives our skaters a distinct advantage, like it does for our Olympic-level runners. Our hockey leagues for children and youth continue to thrive and grow, including participation in tournaments with teams from Colorado, Texas and Arizona, as well as Albuquerque, Durango, Taos and Los Alamos. I am particularly impressed with the women’s high school teams that tour the region, which also provides them the competition to be considered for college scholarships, identical to the boys’ teams.
Of course, the rink is more expensive to operate than some other athletic facilities. However, in terms of cost benefit, it also generates hundreds of thousands of dollars in additional gross receipts tax spending yearly from families traveling from out of state with figure skating and hockey teams. They purchase, at a minimum, two nights of hotel rooms and many meals for each local event in which they participate. For just 400 visitors — and we have the capacity for 800 spectators alone — just spending $300 each for a weekend represents $120,000 in business income for a single event.
We also have an adult hockey league that includes 12 teams playing in three leagues at three levels, ready to expand in the near future. Many players make the drive from Albuquerque, Los Alamos and Taos just to have the privilege of playing at our facility, and, of course, in addition to “paying to play,” they also often purchase hotel rooms and meals in Santa Fe, as do families and friends who come to watch.
Last but hardly least, there is the legendary “Old Timers” club, which has rented our rink every late Sunday afternoon for the past 20 years, since the Chavez Center opened in March 2000. In fact, the Old Timers’ contract with the city was the very first one signed for use of the Chavez Center. Some 200 veteran hockey players and their adult children, who literally grew up on this rink, have paid for this ice time for the past two decades, mostly as local regulars, yet also including previous members returning from out of state for a few games during their holidays. Many of the Old Timers, as well as the adult league players, are also former college varsity players who have willingly volunteered thousands of hours of their expertise to add considerable quality to the coaching and mentoring of the children and youth playing in our league.
So, yes, let’s organize a more formal program development group to both fundraise and support ice rink programs/tournaments with logistical assistance from volunteers. Even the daily public skating sessions could see increased participation with both more promotion and solicitation of newcomers to receive free introductory lessons, in either English or Spanish, from volunteers.
The elimination of the rink would be the end of a wonderful and growing community of skaters in Santa Fe and all of Northern New Mexico, and a waste of the original multimillion dollar investment in the rink, generation system and skate shop, as well as the cost of a brand-new generator, plus the complete facility renovation by internal staff during the current shutdown.
Yes, we are in a budget crunch, but let’s examine all options in far more detail before making any decisions. The Chavez Center ice rink has grown to be one of the showcases of recreation in New Mexico and the Southwest over the past 20 years. Its elimination would be a travesty and a significant financial loss to the community and all of Northern New Mexico.
