Why is Tierra Contenta being missed by city of Santa Fe leaders as an opportunity to help address affordable housing in our community? The primary purpose of Tierra Contenta is to provide affordable housing. Many families have been able to stay in this community because of what it has provided. This reality should not be ignored by city of Santa Fe leaders, and the potential of Tierra Contenta should not be minimized.

According to the Federal Reserve, home sales have boomed, active housing listings have dropped and the median home sale price has surged nationwide. This is true for Santa Fe as well. Tierra Contenta has built approximately 2,300 homes in the last 25 years with a potential to build another 1,167. Just like the former College of Santa Fe campus, taxpayers own the property.

On that property, it has been mandated that 40 percent of homebuyers and renters must have household incomes below 80 percent of the Santa Fe median income. Contrary to the city administration’s suggestion about development at the College of Santa Fe, this has not had a negative impact on land values. While the city can change this mandate, the commitment to provide affordable housing exists. I have no issues with city leaders discussing the potential to provide additional affordable housing at the College of Santa Fe; however, leaders should focus on the promises made to Santa Fe 25 years ago.

Carmichael Dominguez is a former city councilor, serving District 3.

