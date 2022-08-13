Why is Tierra Contenta being missed by city of Santa Fe leaders as an opportunity to help address affordable housing in our community? The primary purpose of Tierra Contenta is to provide affordable housing. Many families have been able to stay in this community because of what it has provided. This reality should not be ignored by city of Santa Fe leaders, and the potential of Tierra Contenta should not be minimized.
According to the Federal Reserve, home sales have boomed, active housing listings have dropped and the median home sale price has surged nationwide. This is true for Santa Fe as well. Tierra Contenta has built approximately 2,300 homes in the last 25 years with a potential to build another 1,167. Just like the former College of Santa Fe campus, taxpayers own the property.
On that property, it has been mandated that 40 percent of homebuyers and renters must have household incomes below 80 percent of the Santa Fe median income. Contrary to the city administration’s suggestion about development at the College of Santa Fe, this has not had a negative impact on land values. While the city can change this mandate, the commitment to provide affordable housing exists. I have no issues with city leaders discussing the potential to provide additional affordable housing at the College of Santa Fe; however, leaders should focus on the promises made to Santa Fe 25 years ago.
Tierra Contenta has been the main source of affordable housing for years, and since affordable housing mandates were established, the economy and housing market has changed. So should the Tierra Contenta affordable housing directives. Tierra Contenta is an award-winning, successful model that has helped housing affordability in Santa Fe. All that lacks is the political will and leadership to continue this effort.
City of Santa Fe leaders made promises to provide affordable housing to families. Because of Tierra Contenta, families have had the opportunity to stay in Santa Fe. The city of Santa Fe must provide the financial support needed to fulfill the promise of housing affordability. This financial support comes in various forms, including making sure impact fee monies are spent appropriately. Finally, Tierra Contenta was envisioned as a place where families could live, shop, work, learn and recreate. Without all five components, Tierra Contenta will not reach its potential. Other than the teen center under construction and the second phase of SWAN Park, city leaders have forgotten about the original purpose for creating Tierra Contenta.
The College of Santa Fe is an important part of the city’s history, but affordable housing should not be the priority. When the College of Santa Fe was purchased by the city of Santa Fe, the intent was to maintain what the College of Santa Fe had meant to the community, along with preserving higher-education opportunities. Purchasing it may have been a wise investment and might offer options for affordable housing. However, we must not forget the promises made to this community.
I challenge the governing body of the city of Santa Fe, and in particular, representatives of District 3, to make sure Tierra Contenta not only fulfills its promise to increase affordable housing, but that the proper resources are provided. This community has the blueprint for affordable housing. Use what we have learned from Tierra Contenta. Then use that knowledge and apply it to the midtown campus. Through the success of Tierra Contenta, this community has worked hard to provide housing in Santa Fe. Will this current governing body work just as hard to finish what was started?
Carmichael Dominguez is a former city councilor, serving District 3.