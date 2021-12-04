We all are aware of vehicle speeding and noise on city streets, mainly caused by lack of mufflers and stock or modified mufflers on speeding cars, motorcycles and light trucks. The Noise Ordinance, Chapter X, 10-2, Section 10-2.9 Motor Vehicle Noise, Paragraph C lists four exhaust system requirements and states no person shall operate or cause to be operated any motor vehicle unless the exhaust system should meet these requirements. Paragraph E designates a “uniformed police officer” for implementation and enforcement. But officers do not have noise meters.
Still, Paragraph 10-2.9 C can be enforced now even without the officer having a meter. Noise meters are defined in Section 10-2.3. The VLIKE Digital Sound Level Meter costs $56 and is one of many. Section 10-2.4 D states that the first offense is $200, subsequently $500. So, the city should purchase noise meters for all police vehicles, and Section 10-2.9 C should be enforced without noise meters.
City police are down approximately 30 street officers, and the incentive to hire officers is $15,000. Also, the city can entice retired officers back on the force. There are an undetermined number of public safety aides and vehicles that respond to accidents and other incidents. The city can increase the hiring bonus to $20,000; lobby the state Legislature to allow retired officers to return to the city force and receive their retirement pay; and assign public safety aides to ticket muffler noise.
There is a proposal on the table for speed cameras that should be approved. Another proposal is unattended speed and noise vans located at various critical locations. Existing speed vans can be equipped with noise cameras. The city should approve speed cameras and include noise cameras in the package as well as purchasing additional speed vans with noise metering and ticketing.
The Traffic Calming Program has about 40 outstanding applications. In District 1, loud and speeding vehicles travel any time of the day and night, especially in the morning between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m., and in the evening between 6 p.m. and past midnight. If decision-makers do not think this is a very big deal, just ask the 40 applicants and the residents of Agua Fría and Camino Sierra Vista between Baca Street and St. Francis Drive. And anyone within ear-shot of St. Francis and Baca.
The city can revise traffic-calming regulations to expedite speed hump approval, assign police vehicles for certain streets and pass an ordinance that allows constituents to report a loud muffler in their neighborhood. Then, police could issue a “repair it ticket” with subsequent fines for noncompliance.
Research has addressed the impacts of noise pollution on people. For example, investigators at the University of Michigan describe the most serious health effects of noise and propose a blueprint for an effective U.S. public health response. Mounting evidence also connects noise exposures with cardiovascular disease, sleep disturbance, stress, general annoyance, impaired learning and concentration, and other health effects.
Finally, the current Noise Ordinance 10-2 should be revised to include clarification of the fines for noise tickets to affirm that Section 10-2.4 D requires that first offense be $200 with subsequent offenses at $500.
