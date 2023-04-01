There’s been a good deal of inflammatory rhetoric thrown about in recent Santa Fe New Mexican news stories and editorials related to the city’s late audits. Unfortunately, it distorts the actual situation at hand, and it’s a disservice to the honest, hardworking city employees who are actively bringing the city into audit compliance and modernizing the city’s financial processes.
We absolutely recognize the seriousness of the situation, and we’re taking thoughtful, deliberate and strategic actions to get the late audits completed as quickly as possible and to ensure future audits are both clean and submitted on time. We’d like to tell you more about the meaningful progress being made by the city related to its audits, and to refute some of the language that’s been casually, and in some cases incorrectly, thrown about.
First, since the city’s auditing team pulled out of its engagement contract last April, there is new leadership running the city’s financials, including a new finance director and a new chief procurement officer. Beyond this, we’ve reorganized the Finance Department to ensure that team members are in the positions that best maximize their skills and performance, and to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of the entire team.
We’ve instituted a mandatory citywide, month-end close process that goes a long way to ensure future audits are completed on time. The city has successfully closed its books at the end of every month during the current fiscal year. While this may be one small step for most, it’s a giant leap for the city, and we’re grateful to the team that has learned new processes and procedures and committed to this financial discipline.
In January, the city successfully updated the software we use to process our financial and human resource actions, and it’s the sort of genuine success story that illustrates the great work being done. Specific to the city’s audits, the update was a significant improvement in the time it takes to process transactions and extract reports, and the upgraded system is boosting productivity.
Now, The New Mexican repeated in both its news coverage and an editorial that a possible credit downgrade had been signaled by S&P Global Ratings placing the city on its watch list. However, the S&P news release makes no mention of a possible downgrade. Rather, it provided that the city’s rating is at risk of being “withdrawn.” A downgrade would be a negative change to the city’s rating. A withdrawal means just that — the city’s rating would be withdrawn until our audit is complete, and we would then reapply to get our rating back. Downgrade and withdrawal are not synonymous.
TheNew Mexican also repeated in both its news coverage and an editorial the uncertain claim that other credit agencies, such as Fitch Group and Moody’s Investor Services, could follow the actions of S&P. At best, this claim lacks context, and at worst, it’s factually incorrect. It’s important to note the city’s debt isn’t rated by Moody’s, and it hasn’t been rated by Moody’s since at least 2018.
Additionally, in late October, Fitch affirmed its AA+ ratings for Santa Fe, providing that “[t]he city’s ‘AA+ … bond ratings reflect ample revenue flexibility, demonstrated spending control, a moderate long-term liability burden and the maintenance of superior financial resilience.” In December, Fitch also affirmed AA+ ratings of Santa Fe’s water and wastewater gross receipts tax revenue bonds, citing the systems’ exceptionally low leverage in the context of very strong revenue defensibility as a key factor supporting the ratings. All of these ratings were affirmed when the city’s fiscal year 2021 audit was already late.
Finally, an editorial claimed that “… according to statute, once the auditor reports the late audit to the DFA secretary, the city will need to submit monthly reports.” The city is currently providing quarterly reports on its audit progress, which is required by the State Audit Rule section 2.2.2.9(C) NMAC. Having searched through the relevant statutes and spoken with DFA staff, it’s unclear what statute the editorial was referencing.
This has taken longer than any of us would like, but we are almost there. We get there are some who may just not believe us until the city gets caught up.
In the end, we know we just need to get the audits done. That’s it. Get the audits done.
We’re on it.
Editor’s note: The statute in question is New Mexico Statutes Chapter 9. Executive Department § 9-6-5.2. It reads: “Upon notification by the state auditor pursuant to Subsection G of Section 12-6-3 NMSA 1978 that a state agency, state institution, municipality or county has failed to submit an audit report as required by the Audit Act, the secretary of finance and administration shall order the agency, institution, municipality or county to submit monthly financial reports to the department of finance and administration until all past-due audit reports have been submitted to the state auditor. ...”
John Blair is city manager for the city of Santa Fe. Emily Oster is finance director for the city of Santa Fe.