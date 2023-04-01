There’s been a good deal of inflammatory rhetoric thrown about in recent Santa Fe New Mexican news stories and editorials related to the city’s late audits. Unfortunately, it distorts the actual situation at hand, and it’s a disservice to the honest, hardworking city employees who are actively bringing the city into audit compliance and modernizing the city’s financial processes.

We absolutely recognize the seriousness of the situation, and we’re taking thoughtful, deliberate and strategic actions to get the late audits completed as quickly as possible and to ensure future audits are both clean and submitted on time. We’d like to tell you more about the meaningful progress being made by the city related to its audits, and to refute some of the language that’s been casually, and in some cases incorrectly, thrown about.

First, since the city’s auditing team pulled out of its engagement contract last April, there is new leadership running the city’s financials, including a new finance director and a new chief procurement officer. Beyond this, we’ve reorganized the Finance Department to ensure that team members are in the positions that best maximize their skills and performance, and to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of the entire team.

John Blair is city manager for the city of Santa Fe. Emily Oster is finance director for the city of Santa Fe.