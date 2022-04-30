Transparency isn’t just a good talking point when running a political campaign, rather it is the foundation on which good government should be built. This is especially true when it involves taxpayer money.
Without it, the public trust is eroded, and unfortunately, when it comes to clearly explaining how and why public money is being spent, the Webber administration has lost the public’s trust, again and again and again. When I ran for mayor, this was the No. 1 priority for the thousands of voters across Santa Fe who supported my campaign, and we hoped Mayor Alan Webber would understand this.
When it comes to accounting for the way our city spends money, unfortunately, it isn’t only the public trust that is eroded. We also risk our ability to qualify for federal funding from agencies like the Department of Justice to support police officers, federal funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development for affordable housing, and other much-needed federal money for social programs and drug rehabilitation.
Since 2018, the mayor has been talking about fixing issues identified in the McHard Audit Report, but when it comes to taking action, the mayor has become eerily silent on this important issue. It seems the mayor forgot about this, as evidenced by three late annual audits, with the city’s external auditor, exasperated, finally calling it quits. The city of Santa Fe’s financial situation is so bad that State Auditor Brian Colón has called it a “broken financial situation” requiring the state to come in and fix a “financial house in disarray.”
After speaking with the external auditor last year, it was clear to me the city was in trouble. I spoke up at a City Council meeting and along with Councilor Michael Garcia, we requested the exit audit but were quickly and routinely denied by the mayor, even though State Auditor Colón confirmed our right to have access to such an audit. As has become commonplace with this mayor, we had to get access to public information elsewhere, securing transparency for the public.
If the current administration wants to learn how to restore the public’s trust in its accounting of public money, it need look no further than former administrations right here in the city of Santa Fe. In the Sam Pick administration, I was part of the budget team with Finance Director David Sena and others. The Finance Department won several national awards year after year — awards that recognize innovative programs that exemplify outstanding financial management.
I have since been informed by city staff that these awards have literally been thrown in the garbage — an unfortunate metaphor for how this mayor values public transparency and successful accounting of taxpayer money. This mayor has so badly thrashed our public financing that it now is requiring direct oversight from the state. I guess those awards aren’t the only things he has thrown away — respect, accountability, public trust and our ability to secure federal funds and finance bonds also come to mind.
While there is no doubt the mayor deserves enormous blame, so, too, do the city councilors and city staff who enable the repeated degradation of the public’s trust. The mayor has handpicked his preferred city councilors, and they have failed to do the job.
Where does this end? Unless the mayor and City Council get our financial house in order, we risk far more than the millions of dollars left unaccounted for. We could be left with a city in disarray, not just for the rest of this mayor’s time at the helm, but for a catastrophic future of our city.