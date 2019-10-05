The 2018 Local Election Act has created change for voter participation in New Mexico.
As a result of the 2018 Local Election Act, all regular local government elections (“regular local elections”) will take place during odd-numbered years in all 33 counties of New Mexico. For instance, in the historic upcoming 2019 Regular Local Election, all elections for nonpartisan — nonpolitically affiliated — local government entities, except for those municipalities that have not opted in to the regular local election, will be placed on one ballot based on the qualified voter’s residency. Before, all nonpartisan local governments conducted their own local elections on various dates throughout the year. Some local elections were conducted with the assistance of county clerks, and most were conducted without any assistance from a county clerk.
Now, because of the 2018 Local Election Act, New Mexico county clerks will manage all regular local elections for nonpartisan local governments on one ballot, with the exception for municipalities that have not opted in to the regular local election. Each qualified voter will receive one ballot based on the qualified voter’s residency. This means qualified voters will receive one ballot that consolidates nonpartisan local government races and/or ballot questions based on the qualified voter’s residence, precinct and/or district. This will streamline the local nonpartisan election process and should eliminate most of the confusion created when conducting multiple regular local elections throughout a given year.
Nonpartisan regular local elections will be consolidated into one election cycle on odd-numbered years (2019, 2021, 2023, 2025, etc.), increasing voter participation and allowing voters to exercise their right to vote on local matters that affect their daily lives in a predictable and nonpartisan regular local election cycle.
In Santa Fe County, there will be one regular local election ballot for each qualified voter who resides in Santa Fe County. Additionally, same-day voter registration will take place during early voting at the County Clerk’s Office only. You may register to vote and vote the same day at the office, 102 Grant Ave. in Santa Fe, from Tuesday, Oct. 8, through Saturday, Nov. 2, during regular days and hours of business (8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday). The office is closed Monday, Oct. 14, in observance of Indigenous Peoples Day. The County Clerk’s Office will be open for early voting on Saturday, Nov. 2, only, but not the other Saturdays of early voting.
I encourage eligible voters in Santa Fe County to participate in the upcoming 2019 Regular Local Election. All qualified citizens of the United States who are 18 years of age or older have the right to vote. Those who participate have the ability to decide what direction the community will take for the benefit of its people.
As a qualified voter, you choose whether to vote, but I encourage you to participate, study the issues, discuss them with others, and exercise your right to vote.
Geraldine Salazar is the Santa Fe County Clerk.
Local elections
Here is a list of the nonpartisan local government entities located in or partially located in Santa Fe County that may appear on the various ballots, with the number of candidates and questions to be placed on the various ballots, in the upcoming 2019 Regular Local Election in Santa Fe County:
City of Santa Fe: Four city councilor positions (District 4 will be ranked-choice voting) and one municipal judge
Ciudad Soil and Water Conservation District: Three supervisor members (Bernalillo, Santa Fe and Sandoval)
Edgewood Soil and Water Conservation District: Three district supervisors (Bernalillo, Torrance and Santa Fe)
Eldorado Area Water and Sanitation District: Three board of directors
Española Public School District No. 55: Four school board members and one Española Public School District No. 55 Capital Improvements Tax Question (Santa Fe and Rio Arriba)
Moriarty-Edgewood School District: Three school board members (Bernalillo, Santa Fe and Torrance)
Northern New Mexico College Branch Community College District: One Northern New Mexico College capital improvements tax question (Rio Arriba, Santa Fe and Taos)
Pojoaque Valley Public School District No. 1: Three school board members and one public school capital improvements $2 mill tax question
Santa Fe Community College: Two college governing board members
Santa Fe-Pojoaque Soil and Water Conservation District: Three district supervisors (Santa Fe and Rio Arriba)
Santa Fe Public Schools: Three school board members