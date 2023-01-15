In case you missed it, Democrats plan to give themselves a massive pay increase (with a huge new benefit) totaling over $15 million per year.
Democratic legislators are proposing each state legislator should get paid a salary and have a fully staffed office in the county in which they reside. Rep. Susan Herrera is even suggesting legislators should have more than one staffed office if they represent more than one county. All of this discussion has taken place during interim committee meetings before the legislative session begins.
Democrats plan to sneak this by the public by calling it the Legislature Modernization Plan, but it should be called the Incumbent Protection Plan. It’s a late Christmas gift.
Currently, state legislators get paid per diem and mileage reimbursement to cover expenses for serving and share a centralized staff in Santa Fe to help with constituent needs.
The reality is that these proposed offices will just serve as incumbent legislator reelection centers. They want the public to fund this benefit, which would ensure a tremendous advantage against any future political challenger. This isn’t even a secret, it has been talked about openly among legislators.
What is almost as offensive is that I have been told they may try to sneak a big portion of this massive gift to themselves through House Bill 1. HB 1 is known as the “feed bill” because it is meant solely for the purpose of providing necessary funds to cover expenses of the legislative session. Because of this, it doesn’t go through the normal vetting process. The purpose of the feed bill isn’t so controversial expenditures can avoid public scrutiny. Pay attention.
If progressive legislators want to give themselves this massive gift, it should be approved by the voters with a referendum vote. That is one proposal also being discussed.
Legislators can’t be allowed just give themselves a big benefit. The people must decide.
State Rep. Rod Montoya is a Republican from Farmington.