In case you missed it, Democrats plan to give themselves a massive pay increase (with a huge new benefit) totaling over $15 million per year.

Democratic legislators are proposing each state legislator should get paid a salary and have a fully staffed office in the county in which they reside. Rep. Susan Herrera is even suggesting legislators should have more than one staffed office if they represent more than one county. All of this discussion has taken place during interim committee meetings before the legislative session begins.

Democrats plan to sneak this by the public by calling it the Legislature Modernization Plan, but it should be called the Incumbent Protection Plan. It’s a late Christmas gift.

State Rep. Rod Montoya is a Republican from Farmington.

