The Yemen War Powers Act has been introduced in the House (HJ Resolution 87) and the Senate (SJ Resolution 56). This resolution directs “the removal of United States Armed Forces from hostilities in the Republic of Yemen that have not been authorized by Congress.” It is important for constituents of Sens. Ben Ray Luján and Martin Heinrich, and Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández to contact their offices to ask them to co-sponsor these resolutions. If you are a constituent of Rep. Melanie Stansbury, please call her office to thank her for signing on as a co-sponsor.

This is a critical time to contact your Congress members. The truce in Yemen has been renewed through Oct. 2. Moving the act along could encourage another extension of the truce. The Yemen War Powers Act has 100 co-sponsors in the House, more than any other war powers resolution in history, according to the Friends Committee on National Legislation.

In February 2021, President Joe Biden pledged “to end U.S. support for ‘offensive operations’ ” in the Saudi war against Yemen. He has not acted on his pledge.

Ginny Schneider is a mediator who lives in Cochiti Lake.

