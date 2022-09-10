The Yemen War Powers Act has been introduced in the House (HJ Resolution 87) and the Senate (SJ Resolution 56). This resolution directs “the removal of United States Armed Forces from hostilities in the Republic of Yemen that have not been authorized by Congress.” It is important for constituents of Sens. Ben Ray Luján and Martin Heinrich, and Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández to contact their offices to ask them to co-sponsor these resolutions. If you are a constituent of Rep. Melanie Stansbury, please call her office to thank her for signing on as a co-sponsor.
This is a critical time to contact your Congress members. The truce in Yemen has been renewed through Oct. 2. Moving the act along could encourage another extension of the truce. The Yemen War Powers Act has 100 co-sponsors in the House, more than any other war powers resolution in history, according to the Friends Committee on National Legislation.
In February 2021, President Joe Biden pledged “to end U.S. support for ‘offensive operations’ ” in the Saudi war against Yemen. He has not acted on his pledge.
Instead of carrying out his pledge, Biden was seen fist-bumping Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman during a visit to Saudi Arabia last summer. Saudi Arabia is one of the world’s leading human rights abusers. Bin Salman ordered the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was dismembered.
What’s more, the Washington Post and the Columbia Human Rights Institute recently released a study explaining that Saudi-led airstrikes have been “carried out by jets developed, maintained and sold by U.S. companies, and by pilots who were trained by the U.S. military.” Hundreds of these strikes have been called war crimes by a United Nations-mandated group of Eminent Experts. (It should be pointed out that the term “war crimes” is redundant. All war is a crime.)
Nine thousand civilians have been killed while the Saudis, trained by the United States and using U.S.-made weapons, have targeted hospitals, markets, a school bus full of children and a funeral hall full of mourners.
Saudi Arabia is the largest U.S. customer of “foreign military sales … with more than $100 billion in active FMS cases,” numbers show. Following the money usually explains a lot. The crazy thing is that the United States is supplying the weapons, the training and is cleaning up the mess being created in Yemen by pledging $1.3 billion in humanitarian aid this year.
In light of the human rights abuses, the murder of Khashoggi and the targeting of Yemeni civilians, it would seem imprudent for the U.S. and President Biden to be in bed with the Saudis. As constituents, we need to press for the passage of the Yemen War Powers Act and the demilitarization of our relationship with Saudi Arabia and all other countries around the world.
Ginny Schneider is a mediator who lives in Cochiti Lake.