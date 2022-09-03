How can we understand the complicated issues between the U.S. Forest Service, the community and the forest? After the recent tragic disasters of the Forest Service prescribed burns getting out of control, 18,000 families were displaced. Some of them got to come home. Many others had no home to come home to. The acreage burned released approximately 1.6 million tons of carbon, adding to climate change.
I believe little evidence supports the assertion that fuel reduction (thinning and prescribed burns) prevents wildfires. The current peer-reviewed forest ecologists agree that climate change causes these fires, not fuel load. The forests treated least with cutting and burning, burn the least. The dense old forests hold moisture, slow wind and shade against the heat of the sun, and these factors seem to make them less fire-prone.
The governor banned prescribed burns for 90 days in New Mexico — some of us celebrated but are very concerned about what will happen now that the ban is over.
The Santa Fe County Commission unanimously passed an urgent request to the Forest Service, asking for no burns in Santa Fe County until further notice and that the agency does an environmental impact statement for the Santa Fe Mountain Project.
A few days later, a Forest Service notice said workers would cut and burn an unknown number of acres by the Winsor Trail (in Santa Fe County). This is part of the Santa Fe Mountain Project. Then, a few days later, it sent another notice saying it would not do prescribed burns by the Winsor Trail, just thinning.
The Santa Fe Mountain Project plans to thin 90-plus percent of the trees on 38,000 acres between Tesuque and Glorieta, and then burn 67 square miles between Tesuque and Glorieta. When the project was open for comments, about 5,000 people wrote in. Thirteen of them were in favor of the project. The rest of the 5,000 opposed it and wanted an environmental impact statement done before more cutting and burning. Now, for some reason, the Forest Service says the 5,000 comments don’t count and we have to resend the comments. We have to work hard to have our voices heard.
Another 1,325 people signed a petition calling for elected officials to request an environmental impact statement for this massive project. The community is obviously saying “less cutting and burning and more environmental safeguards.” The Forest Service is saying it plans to “increase mechanical tree thinning by 135 percent and almost triple the amount of managed burns” while providing fewer environmental safeguards (“Forest Service plan near Santa Fe paused as agency reviews burn policy,” Aug. 3). I find it disturbing the Forest Service would go against the governor, the County Commission and the public. This terrible conflict is costing us our forest.