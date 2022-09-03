How can we understand the complicated issues between the U.S. Forest Service, the community and the forest? After the recent tragic disasters of the Forest Service prescribed burns getting out of control, 18,000 families were displaced. Some of them got to come home. Many others had no home to come home to. The acreage burned released approximately 1.6 million tons of carbon, adding to climate change.

I believe little evidence supports the assertion that fuel reduction (thinning and prescribed burns) prevents wildfires. The current peer-reviewed forest ecologists agree that climate change causes these fires, not fuel load. The forests treated least with cutting and burning, burn the least. The dense old forests hold moisture, slow wind and shade against the heat of the sun, and these factors seem to make them less fire-prone.

The governor banned prescribed burns for 90 days in New Mexico — some of us celebrated but are very concerned about what will happen now that the ban is over.

Jan Boyer loves the forest.

