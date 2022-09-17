Last month I watched the virtual presentation of the long-awaited CHART final report to the Santa Fe City Council. I participated in several CHART-sponsored community dialogues over the past year, and I commend the leadership and, in particular, the team members who facilitated the dialogue. I also appreciated the viewpoints of the many participants, which really ran the gamut.
The CHART final report provided 52 recommendations about our city’s path forward, though it did not resolve what to do about the Soldiers’ Monument (the obelisk at the center of the Plaza) nearly two years after it was toppled. It made a short-term recommendation to leave the beige box in the Plaza for the time being, noting there is still work to be done toward reconciliation.
Toppling the obelisk was an exercise in toxic wokism. This was not based on community consensus, but rather a self-appointed mob chose violence and made the decision for the rest of us. They had no right to do so. I was pleased to see the CHART survey results: Nearly everyone disapproved of the obelisk’s destruction. Violence is not the way to settle our community’s differences.
Of the survey respondents, 33 percent were in favor of replacing the Soldiers’ Monument with something else. A nearly equal 32 percent favored rebuilding the monument with its existing signage. The cultural fault line remains, and I’m not optimistic about bridging this gap. People’s opinions are pretty set. Ultimately, it’s up to us as citizens to make this decision, but whatever we choose, someone’s feelings are going to be hurt.
I do believe strongly that the obelisk should be rebuilt. It is an important historic monument from a vital moment in New Mexico history: We halted the Confederacy from taking the Colorado gold fields and blocked its goal to capture California and extend racial slavery to the West Coast. That is worthy of commemoration. The obelisk didn’t deserve to be toppled by a woke mob.
However, does the obelisk need to be rebuilt in the Plaza? Not necessarily. It could, for example, take a new post at the National Cemetery in the section for the Civil War dead, just opposite Rosario Cemetery.
If we went this route, what might replace the obelisk in the Plaza? One might consider a new Soldiers’ Monument, one that is inclusive of airmen, marines, sailors and soldiers from every culture and every walk of life, especially everyday people who made a difference, like the Buffalo Soldiers; the Navajo Code Talkers; Manuel Cháves, who guided the Union Army flanking force at the decisive Battle of Glorieta Pass; and Miguel Trujillo Sr. of Isleta Pueblo, who served in the Marine Corps during World War II and sued and won the right to vote for all Native people in our state.
A new Soldiers’ Monument should represent our multicultural population, and it should be something that makes every one of us proud of all who served.
Another thing I feel strongly about: Regardless of where we rebuild the obelisk, the racist plaque needs to come off (and yes, it is racist). But it should be preserved. The plaque can be placed in a museum with interpretive signage, such as the history or military museum so future generations can learn from its history. We should not cancel history just because it’s controversial.
Full reconciliation on the question of the obelisk may not be possible. Compromise, however, is always an option. I hand the mic back to you, fellow citizen, to carry this conversation forward. What should we do about the Soldiers’ Monument?
Garrett Peck of Santa Fe is an author, historian and tour guide, and a U.S. Army veteran.