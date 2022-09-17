Last month I watched the virtual presentation of the long-awaited CHART final report to the Santa Fe City Council. I participated in several CHART-sponsored community dialogues over the past year, and I commend the leadership and, in particular, the team members who facilitated the dialogue. I also appreciated the viewpoints of the many participants, which really ran the gamut.

The CHART final report provided 52 recommendations about our city’s path forward, though it did not resolve what to do about the Soldiers’ Monument (the obelisk at the center of the Plaza) nearly two years after it was toppled. It made a short-term recommendation to leave the beige box in the Plaza for the time being, noting there is still work to be done toward reconciliation.

Toppling the obelisk was an exercise in toxic wokism. This was not based on community consensus, but rather a self-appointed mob chose violence and made the decision for the rest of us. They had no right to do so. I was pleased to see the CHART survey results: Nearly everyone disapproved of the obelisk’s destruction. Violence is not the way to settle our community’s differences.

Garrett Peck of Santa Fe is an author, historian and tour guide, and a U.S. Army veteran.

