On Sept. 14, City Councilor Sig Lindell and Mayor Alan Webber introduced an amendment to our noise ordinances, raising the fines for noise code violations from the current abysmally low $30 to $250 for the first offense and $500 for the next. These increases are the lynchpin to a successful effort to eliminate the unchallenged, illegal and intentional destruction of our rights to quiet enjoyment of our lives.
This encouraging news arrives on the scene as Knoxville, Tenn., and Longmont, Colo., began utilizing noise cameras, efforts that could act as a roadmap for Santa Fe.
Surely all our elected city councilors regularly hear complaints about the roaring of illegal mufflers 24/7. I am speaking with the neighborhood associations, our tourist lodgers, outdoor dining restaurants, Plaza merchants and businesses along Cerrillos Road. I hear and feel our citizens’ constant frustration over the lack of action to rein in and penalize the several hundred noise code violators who roar around town and the county unchallenged and unticketed. The proposed increase in fines is a major first step to addressing this problem.
The group, Stop Aggressive Driving, or SAD, and other neighborhood and professional groups are organizing for a showdown on the long-overlooked noise issue. We all hope that the councilors who did not sign on as co-sponsors of the new amendment are waiting to follow the amendment through the two committee hearings between now and the final full City Council vote Oct. 26.
In the event that momentum is not achieved for the passage of the change in the fines structure, I and others are prepared to organize a political force whose mission would be to identify for the voters those councilors who will not take a stand over this noise crisis. Four councilors are up for reelection in just over a year, and many of us believe failure to support stricter noise penalties could be a political crossroads for those who do not recognize the urgency we as residents and voters feel to solve this problem.
Currently, volunteers are collecting signatures for a petition to the City Council expressing our demand for an increase in fines and immediate action to prioritize policing the noise code until enough guilty parties are apprehended for these noise code violators to realize it is time to obey the law. There is a strong belief that with serious fines at stake, only a few dozen acts of enforcement will cause word to spread among these reckless and inconsiderate drivers to cease and desist their behavior.
Here is a link to a website (TinyURL.com/3hzwyhn2) where you can sign the petition, which is a critical step in gaining the support of all our elected officials. Please stand up and help all of us force change concerning the city’s commitment on taking on these easily identifiable law breakers, and together, let’s solve this annoying problem.
Joe Schepps is an anti-noise activist and longtime Santa Fe business owner. He is president of the Inn on the Alameda.