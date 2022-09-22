On Sept. 14, City Councilor Sig Lindell and Mayor Alan Webber introduced an amendment to our noise ordinances, raising the fines for noise code violations from the current abysmally low $30 to $250 for the first offense and $500 for the next. These increases are the lynchpin to a successful effort to eliminate the unchallenged, illegal and intentional destruction of our rights to quiet enjoyment of our lives.

This encouraging news arrives on the scene as Knoxville, Tenn., and Longmont, Colo., began utilizing noise cameras, efforts that could act as a roadmap for Santa Fe.

Surely all our elected city councilors regularly hear complaints about the roaring of illegal mufflers 24/7. I am speaking with the neighborhood associations, our tourist lodgers, outdoor dining restaurants, Plaza merchants and businesses along Cerrillos Road. I hear and feel our citizens’ constant frustration over the lack of action to rein in and penalize the several hundred noise code violators who roar around town and the county unchallenged and unticketed. The proposed increase in fines is a major first step to addressing this problem.

Joe Schepps is an anti-noise activist and longtime Santa Fe business owner. He is president of the Inn on the Alameda.

