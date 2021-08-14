When I arrived in Santa Fe in 2004, I fell head over heels for the cinematic options. The Cinemacafe, DeVargas, UA North and South, Jean Cocteau, The Screen and the Center for Contemporary Arts were firing on all cylinders. A vibrant film culture was rampant. Last weekend, CCA opened its doors for the first time in 17 months, joining the Regal Santa Fe Place and Violet Crown as the third cinematic option, and the last and oldest nonprofit art house in Santa Fe.
I should define art house. True art house. The end goal is a transformative movie and conversation, not a full belly and an alcohol buzz.
I have spent the majority of my adult life chasing the thrill of the opening. Be it a movie premiere or gallery unveiling, there is no comparable emotion to the enjoyment I get from witnessing new art on display. Discovering this thrill of exhibition is the pure reason for my passion for cinema. Film is a medium that takes all senses into account, and is best displayed in a darkened chamber with an audience’s focus locked and aimed at one central spot: the screen.
This way of life is threatened, and there is potential for it to be forever transformed. It was one of the first industries COVID-19 shut down and the last to reopen.
During this period, billionaire distributors took advantage and turned their focus to streaming from home, inviting lawsuits and hatred. The Paramount decrees were allowed to dissolve, giving said billionaires the right to pursue the final untainted territory of theatrical exhibition.
Disney now controls 40 percent of the media you consume. Jeff Bezos is one of the biggest distributors of independent film working today. This way of life is now owned and operated by a small handful of corporations and out-of-towners, and no matter how hard you try, they will always profit off of the niche art you consume without ever understanding it (or even viewing it themselves).
The Santa Fe moviegoer now has a decision to make. As the pandemic rises and falls, and audiences gauge their comfort in returning to the cinema, attention must be paid to their vote. The vote they cast with each dollar they spend.
None of us chose the pandemic. But all of us can choose to ensure the effects of the pandemic aren’t permanent. When you’re ready, your true neighborhood art house cinema can’t wait to hang out with you again. And while Amazon may not notice a few bucks lost on a streaming rental, that neighborhood art house will reward you experientially for it.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.