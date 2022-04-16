In church recently, we sang a hymn, “We Wait the Peaceful Kingdom,” which includes a sentiment that has haunted me as the fog of war settles over Ukraine and the world: “Still peace in all its fullness will only have begun/shalom for all creation begins with justice done.” Agonizing over this line led me to reappraise the witness of Dietrich Bonhoeffer, the German theologian and pastor who laid down his life in opposition to Adolph Hitler during World War II.
Bonhoeffer was a young pastor in the 1930s who became alarmed as Hitler rose to power. At first, he worked to remove Hitler through peaceful means, but the 1933 Enabling Act foreshadowed the horrors to come by giving Hitler complete authority over legislative acts governing German life. Churches were not immune for long, with the so-called Reich Church ultimately replacing independent regional churches. Ludwig Mueller was named bishop of the Reich Church and Hitler’s “confidential adviser” on questions concerning church life. Bonhoeffer was soon aware that “what we are going to get is a big, popular national church whose nature cannot be reconciled with Christianity.”
The similarities between Hitler’s Third Reich and President Vladimir Putin’s stranglehold on Russia are stark. A recent Russian law on “fake news” calls for 15 years in prison for anyone using the word “war” in connection with Putin’s attack on Ukraine. He rages against opponents with a tyrant’s gusto: “The Russian people will always be able to distinguish true patriots from scum and traitors and simply spit them out.” His religious confidant, Archbishop Kirill, patriarch of the Russian Orthodox Church, has remained silent on the invasion of Ukraine while sermonizing that Russia “has entered into a struggle that has not a physical, but a metaphysical significance.”
This brings me back to Dietrich Bonhoeffer. A pacifist in his early years, Hitler’s pogroms against Jews and the barbarous war he masterminded led Bonhoeffer to agree with American theologian Reinhold Niebuhr that such atrocities may require the use of force in response. In the early 1940s, he became a co-conspirator with like-minded persons to assassinate Hitler. Several attempts were made, including planting a bomb in Hitler’s plane that failed to detonate.
His justification for taking such a radical departure from nonviolence was spelled out from his prison cell after his arrest by the Gestapo in 1943: “If we want to be Christians, we must have some share in Christ’s large-heartedness … by showing a real sympathy that springs not from fear, but from the liberating and redeeming love of Christ for all who suffer. Mere waiting and looking on is not Christian behavior.”
Bonhoeffer had risked everything by conspiring to bring Hitler’s reign of terror to a close. “Only the true God in the beyond knows whether, at the moment of action, that action has really been taken in the name of life. Everything depends on a God who demands responsible action … and who promises forgiveness and consolation to the man who becomes a sinner in that venture.”
Such is the legacy of Dietrich Bonhoeffer, who was hanged by the Nazis on April 9, 1945, as World War II was drawing to a close.
Shalom begins with justice done. I am not calling for Putin’s assassination, but I am making a case that Putin, like Hitler, has an insatiable lust for power. What the world needs now are human beings with Bonhoeffer’s moral fortitude to stand him down. We need to work and pray on behalf of courageous Russians who will not sit idly by, on behalf of world leaders who sustain sanctions and demand a cease-fire, on behalf of large-hearted people who send relief, and most importantly, on behalf of the gallant and suffering people of Ukraine.
