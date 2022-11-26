Most adherents of the Christian faith strive and often succeed to be decent people and live the teachings of Jesus of Nazareth instead of mouthing them. Unfortunately, those who don’t are not only the loudest but the most dangerous.

I’m referring specifically to the new malevolent phenomenon of “Christian” Nationalism. I put the first word in quotation marks because there’s nothing Christian about them. They have nothing in common with the true ministry of Jesus and to me, more resemble the Pharisees that he warned us about. Fundamentalist religious conservatives who oppress others under the false guise of piety.

Unlike the “Christian” Right, Jesus never lusted after secular power and was the first proponent of a separation of religion and politics. His admonition to “render unto Caesar” was a clear indication to his followers. Like Buddha, he preached the necessity of right behavior and the then-unheard of message of love, forgiveness and tolerance. Unlike certain Republican governors, he welcomed the stranger in his midst, condemned the tribal animosities that exist to this day and empowered women, whom I believe to have been his truest disciples. The destructive marriage of authority, domination and Christianity continued throughout the centuries culminating on our shores in the form of “Christian” Nationalism.

Daniel A. Brown is an writer and educator living in Taos County. He has written opinion pieces for various newspapers for over 20 years.

