Most adherents of the Christian faith strive and often succeed to be decent people and live the teachings of Jesus of Nazareth instead of mouthing them. Unfortunately, those who don’t are not only the loudest but the most dangerous.
I’m referring specifically to the new malevolent phenomenon of “Christian” Nationalism. I put the first word in quotation marks because there’s nothing Christian about them. They have nothing in common with the true ministry of Jesus and to me, more resemble the Pharisees that he warned us about. Fundamentalist religious conservatives who oppress others under the false guise of piety.
Unlike the “Christian” Right, Jesus never lusted after secular power and was the first proponent of a separation of religion and politics. His admonition to “render unto Caesar” was a clear indication to his followers. Like Buddha, he preached the necessity of right behavior and the then-unheard of message of love, forgiveness and tolerance. Unlike certain Republican governors, he welcomed the stranger in his midst, condemned the tribal animosities that exist to this day and empowered women, whom I believe to have been his truest disciples. The destructive marriage of authority, domination and Christianity continued throughout the centuries culminating on our shores in the form of “Christian” Nationalism.
“Christian” nationalist philosophy calls for the destruction of the Constitutional guarantee of separation of church and state and strives to define the United States as a “Christian” nation, which of course it isn’t.
Still, 60 percent of Republicans polled want our nation declared as such while others conspire to amend the Constitution, most likely to achieve that end.
According to their published manifesto, all American non-Christians would become second-class citizens in their own country. As flawed as they were, the Founding Fathers were well aware of the long, ugly history of religious tyranny that infected Europe and wanted no part of it in their new nation. Thomas Jefferson owned a copy of the Quran and, as president, George Washington wrote a letter to the Jewish congregation of Newport, R.I., assuring them that they were equally welcome as American citizens.
The Bill of Rights that mandates religious freedom was more radical at the time than we currently appreciate. It’s not surprising that some of the more extremist conservatives like Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert and white supremacists such as Nick Fuentes are proponents of “Christian” Nationalism.
The Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection to overthrow our democracy was perpetrated by like-minded participants.
According to past surveys, however, church attendance nationwide is down, inaccurately interpreted as Americans turning away from God. Not so. This decline is based less on a belief in a higher power than a distrust of traditional religions that have caused so much death and destruction over the millennia and threaten to do so today.
Christian, Jewish, Hindu, Muslim and even Buddhist extremists are more belligerent because on some deeper level, they sense that the old mentality is on its way out.
More people, including the younger generations prefer spirituality, which includes a belief in some divine force but has no use for it as a divisive entity. Nor do they need a certain time or place or an intermediary to access whatever one defines as God.
As a Jew, I’m always happy when Christians act like Christians. I’ve spent more of my adult life in churches than synagogues.
I would, however, advise “Christian” Nationalists that instead of pressuring their fellow non-Christian Americans to “accept Jesus Christ into their hearts” that they instead do it first. Because at the moment, their hearts are full of fear, intolerance and the need to dominate others.
Daniel A. Brown is an writer and educator living in Taos County. He has written opinion pieces for various newspapers for over 20 years.