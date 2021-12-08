If You Go The New Mexico Gay Men’s Chorus presents Ring in the Season. For ticket information please go to NMGMC.org. u 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Lensic Performing Arts Center, Santa Fe. u 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Hiland Theatre, Albuquerque. u 3 p.m. Sunday at the Hiland Theatre, Albuquerque.
Once again, we call upon the New Mexico Gay Men’s Chorus to rise with songs of hope after losing many brothers and sisters during this time.
The pandemic has altered our lives as we knew them. Several businesses and organizations shut down during the last two years. Many volunteer groups like the chorus could not survive the financial strain. The past months have been a huge financial burden to the chorus, which worked even harder to raise funds from the community. Businesses that were hurting also stepped up. People donated what they could afford to help out. I am happy to say the chorus has survived and will begin its 41st season this year.
Several people already at risk were hit hard, especially young LGBTQ people. Hopefully, they will receive the encouragement I experienced to be a productive member of our wonderful community. I want our youth to hear the uplifting voices I have heard over the years that helped me through the dark days and the hopeful songs that help propel us to move forward in our fight for full equal rights.
The chorus is here for our community in several different ways. This is all done out of their love for others.
The New Mexico Gay Men’s Chorus is not only there for the LGBTQ community but also every segment of the population. Members present a side of our community with songs of hope and love that benefit everyone, every age, religion, ethnic group, etc. This is evidenced by the fact that a majority of our audience members are not LGBTQ.
The chorus has become a family for many of the members, some of whom are not welcomed by their own families. Many not only sing together but have become best friends. They are there for one another when needed. They enjoy just spending time together as a loving family should. This is the one group where they can feel safe and be themselves, some for the first time in their life. It has been a real lifesaver for some. The chorus needs them and they need the chorus.
It is written that “stigma and discrimination negatively affect your health.” And in our community, we have learned that in the hardest way. But I would add that “love and hope positively affect your health.” And that is what our New Mexico Gay Men’s Chorus has done for over 40 years now.
So as you can see, the New Mexico Gay Man’s Chorus has been a steady beacon of hope, love, inspiration and pride, along with entertainment, for all segments of our population for over 40 years. They have been there through the highs and lows, good and bad, and the victories and defeats. They have always given us the hope that “it will get better”.
Our entire community needs the chorus.
