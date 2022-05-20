Anyone paying attention to New Mexico Democratic party politics this spring will have noticed that Tim Eichenberg, our outgoing state treasurer who has reached term limits, has conspicuously inserted himself into the race for his successor.
Even before nominating Heather Benavidez for state treasurer at the recent Democratic Party state caucus, he had been giving campaign speeches in support of her candidacy.
As a delegate to the Democratic party state caucus, in the days preceding the caucus, I received a taped phone call from Eichenberg advocating for her. He even has sent out campaign information for Benavidez using the Seal of the New Mexico State Treasurer Office on the letterhead, something I found highly inappropriate.
Curiously, Eichenberg previously endorsed Laura Montoya for both of her campaigns, which led to her election to two terms as treasurer of Sandoval County, which she served with distinction.
I can't think of any Democratic candidate for state treasurer with qualifications on a par with or as distinguished as Laura Montoya's 20 years service with federal, state, tribal and county governments. Both candidates have extensive public service records. However, notably, Montoya is the only one of the two who has actually served as a treasurer — two terms, eight years, in one of the most complex and largest of New Mexico's counties.
Moreover, Montoya's record as Sandoval County Treasurer is quite distinguished, one in which she led in her field with multiple seats as chair, and vice chair in national, state, and county treasurer and finance organizations. She was also elected by her colleagues to the New Mexico Counties Board. Laura Montoya has earned our trust.
In comparing these candidates records, a majority of other delegates to the recent Democratic Party Caucus agreed with me. Laura Montoya won 59 percent of our vote, compared with Benavidez's 41 percent.
It saddens me to see this kind of “attack politics,” based on personal innuendo, raising its ugly head in the Democratic Party primary here in New Mexico. Can anyone believe that attack politics restores public trust in our elected officials?
As Democrats, let's choose to evaluate primary candidates on the basis of their records. This approach has the benefit of nominating candidates who actually have experience specific to the position, and are therefore best qualified to manage our public affairs.
Craig Barth lives in Cochiti Lake, where he is an active volunteer in connecting residents with the environment and culture of the area.