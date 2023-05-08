Too frequently, The Santa Fe New Mexican publishes a story about children who have been sexually abused. How is this possible? How can we better protect our children?

The first step is for parents and guardians of young children to teach the anatomically proper names of their private body parts and make sure they understand that if anyone touches them there in a way that makes them uncomfortable, they should tell a trusted adult.

The second step is for parents and guardians to listen carefully if their child tells them someone has touched their private parts in a way that makes them uncomfortable. If a parent or guardian believes his or her child has been sexually abused, they should promptly report the incident to law enforcement authorities.

Roberta Colton is a member of Indivisible SOS Santa Fe, working to make New Mexico a better and safer place for all. She has lived in Santa Fe since 2019.

Recommended for you