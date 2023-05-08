Too frequently, TheSanta Fe New Mexican publishes a story about children who have been sexually abused. How is this possible? How can we better protect our children?
The first step is for parents and guardians of young children to teach the anatomically proper names of their private body parts and make sure they understand that if anyone touches them there in a way that makes them uncomfortable, they should tell a trusted adult.
The second step is for parents and guardians to listen carefully if their child tells them someone has touched their private parts in a way that makes them uncomfortable. If a parent or guardian believes his or her child has been sexually abused, they should promptly report the incident to law enforcement authorities.
Here is where things get dicey because law enforcement authorities may not be trained to question your child in a nonthreatening way. As a result, you child’s feelings of fear, anxiety and trauma may be triggered.
As a former prosecutor of crimes of sexual abuse perpetrated against children, Attorney General Raúl Torrez understands the criminal process following sexual abuse of children all too well. That is why he helped to craft House Bill 173 Child Forensic Interview, sponsored in the 2023 legislative session by state Rep. Meredith Dixon among others.
This important bill is designed to reduce the trauma experienced by already traumatized children by consolidating pretrial interviews into one forensic interview. Forensic interviewers are trained to understand the developmental capabilities of children and to fashion questions appropriately for the purpose of eliciting the truth.
HB 173 sailed through the House of Representatives in the last session with bipartisan support. But it stalled in the Senate Judiciary Committee. I believe the Senate Judiciary Committee refused to schedule the bill for a hearing because criminal defense attorneys don’t like the fact it allows a child who undergoes a forensic interview to decline to be interviewed by the defendant’s attorney before the trial.
Without the protection of HB 173, the alleged abuser’s attorney can, and often does, intimidate the child, and parents may decide not to allow the child to testify at trial. This usually results in the case against the alleged abuser being dropped, thereby exposing more children to potential abuse.
The goal of society should be to get offenders off the streets so they cannot abuse more children, not to stop children from testifying. Importantly, HB 173 not only makes it more likely the truth will emerge but also protects the rights of defendants by allowing the forensic interview to be introduced as evidence only if the child testifies at trial, giving defense counsel the opportunity to cross-examine the child.
If you care about the welfare of our children, please contact Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and tell her that the passage of HB 173 or its equivalent in 2024 is critical and ask her to put it on the calendar in 2024. Also, tell your representative and senator to ask them to support this important legislation.
Roberta Colton is a member of Indivisible SOS Santa Fe, working to make New Mexico a better and safer place for all. She has lived in Santa Fe since 2019.