So now we learn that Chevron Corp. is donating $250,000 to ease the pain of the wildfires that are filling us with dread and our air with smoke.
Please hold back on the praise. As others have said, that donation is like an arsonist contributing to the damage they created. Given that Chevron raked in $6.3 billion in profits in the first quarter of this year, that amount is almost laughable, especially when Chevron and its energy company peers are the key contributors to the pain our state is suffering.
Make no mistake: The fires blossoming all around us are not just about prescribed burns going awry or poor forest management that left too much fuel on the ground. Certainly, those are contributors, but to focus on them is to ignore the bigger picture.
The continued use of fossil fuels, which Chevron encourages, and the resultant rise in global temperatures, which the energy companies, including Chevron, spent billions to deny, are the underlying cause of the fires ripping through New Mexico. There is no doubt that we are seeing more, and more intense, fires. Indeed, some experts are saying New Mexico no longer has a “fire season” — it’s now a year-round event.
The megadrought that has gripped our state is the worst in 1,200 years, made worse by climate change. Indeed, New Mexico is the second-fastest warming state in America (climate central). That decreases precipitation and melts the snowpack sooner than it should, leaving less water to run in our rivers, streams and acequias at key times.
The rising temperatures also increase evaporation, stealing snowmelt before it can get off our mountains. It robs from our reservoirs and dries up soil that then sucks down the snowmelt and rain before it can reach waterways. It also dries our forests and the grasses that cover our flatlands, making them ever more inflammable.
And, finally climate change has spurred such damage as the pine beetle infestation, which leaves dead and fallen trees for fuel. Indeed, rising temperatures have made New Mexico one of the most water-stressed spots in the world (World Resources Institute).
If our governor, congressional delegation and lawmakers focus only on a prescribed burn gone awry or give heed to those who say it is only about poor forest management, they will miss the bigger point and take the wrong actions in response.
Comprehensive efforts must be made to improve that state’s resilience to climate-driven fires. Certainly, cleaning fuel from the forests is essential, despite recent errors. But there must be harder looks at where homes are allowed at the urban-forest interface, though it’s true many of the affected have lived in their homes for generations. And more funds must be dedicated to wildfire preparation, fire forecasting and firefighters and their equipment.
Finally, though I’m certain Chevron doesn’t want to hear this, the continued transition away from fossil fuels is essential. New Mexico’s reliance on oil and gas is contributing to rising global temperatures. Diversification of the economy must include a stronger push for renewables. And fossil fuel-focused ideas such as blue “hydrogen hub” must be set aside for real solutions, like the recent wise move toward electrification of transportation.
This spring’s fires are more than just a present crisis. They are harbingers of a future where a drier, hotter New Mexico will see such events 24/7/365. Yes, current fires must be brought under control, and every effort must be made to help the victims. But only comprehensive action, not petty donations from Chevron, will protect the state from its future.