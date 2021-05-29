On his way to Washington, D.C., to be inaugurated in February 1861, Abraham Lincoln gave a speech at Independence Hall in Philadelphia. He had a short and simple message for the people gathered there.
I am filled with deep emotion at finding myself standing here, in this place, where were collected together the wisdom, the patriotism, the devotion to principle, from which sprang the institutions under which we live.
[A]ll the political sentiments I entertain have been drawn, so far as I have been able to draw them, from the sentiments which originated and were given to the world from this [H]all. I have never had a feeling politically that did not spring from the sentiments embodied in the Declaration of Independence.
We only have to read the second paragraph of the Declaration of Independence to experience the full impact of what Lincoln was talking about.
We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. — That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed. …
These are very simple, easy-to-understand principles. Everyone is born with the same claim to basic rights. Realizing those rights requires government involvement. And those governments must be based on the consent of the governed. At Gettysburg in the middle of the Civil War, Lincoln told us just how important it is to have our governments based on consent.
We here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain — that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom — and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the Earth.
Most Americans recognize and cherish these principles. But legislatures in many states are undermining them when they enact laws that make it harder to vote and easier to overturn elections. If ordinary citizens do not speak out and object to what is going on there, our hard-won principles and the governments based upon them will be seriously threatened.
