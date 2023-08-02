I’ve been stewing for days about The Santa Fe New Mexican editorial (“In rush to charter schools, don’t forget the majority,” Our View, July 16). I was shocked when I read the charge against charters — that when charters are opened, “an almost predictable cascade effect occurs … traditional schools lose enrollment, teachers lose motivated students — the bright stars whose excitement about learning raises the bar for entire classrooms.”
That statement is not an indictment of charters; it is an indictment of our public schools. Does anyone else see that? If the best students are leaving as soon as there is an opportunity, isn’t that a huge issue that needs addressing by the traditional school systems?
Charter schools are started by dedicated educators who do not want to work in the factory model that American public schools have become. I, as a former public and private school administrator, moved to Santa Fe over 20 years ago. My experience interviewing at Santa Fe High School was eye-opening, and I realized I could not be the cog in the wheel that was the administrator job described to me. Instead, I worked as an administrator in two charter schools in Santa Fe and found both to be among the most rewarding jobs I have ever had.
While we had some very motivated students, the far majority in both schools were typical students who needed personal attention and teachers who, because of the more familial atmosphere and the emphasis on community, got to know them well and could help them over the bumps.
Our best practices were/are available for anyone to copy, but they are not some “secret sauce” — rather commonsense knowledge about how times are changing. Smaller classes, students actually being known by adults and becoming a member of a community makes a huge difference to kids who are struggling.
There are amazing teachers at Santa Fe High for sure, and they manage to reach students despite the odds against them, but in my mind, there is no question that charters have a far more effective model when it comes to reaching all students, both the achievers and those who are finding their ways.
All you have to do is to look at the student data to see that underserved students are flocking to charters along with the motivated. Please, let’s not criticize charter schools to protect an outdated school model which, despite new leadership and new initiatives every three to four years, does not improve.
Anne Salzmann is a former charter school administrator at Monte del Sol and The MASTERS Program.