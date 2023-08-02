I’ve been stewing for days about The Santa Fe New Mexican editorial (“In rush to charter schools, don’t forget the majority,” Our View, July 16). I was shocked when I read the charge against charters — that when charters are opened, “an almost predictable cascade effect occurs … traditional schools lose enrollment, teachers lose motivated students — the bright stars whose excitement about learning raises the bar for entire classrooms.”

That statement is not an indictment of charters; it is an indictment of our public schools. Does anyone else see that? If the best students are leaving as soon as there is an opportunity, isn’t that a huge issue that needs addressing by the traditional school systems?

Charter schools are started by dedicated educators who do not want to work in the factory model that American public schools have become. I, as a former public and private school administrator, moved to Santa Fe over 20 years ago. My experience interviewing at Santa Fe High School was eye-opening, and I realized I could not be the cog in the wheel that was the administrator job described to me. Instead, I worked as an administrator in two charter schools in Santa Fe and found both to be among the most rewarding jobs I have ever had.

Anne Salzmann is a former charter school administrator at Monte del Sol and The MASTERS Program.

