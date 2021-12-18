Much like former Children, Youth and Families Department Secretary Brian Blalock mere weeks before, Deputy Secretary Terry Locke was allowed to leave his position on Nov. 30 with little fanfare and no accountability for his alleged role in fostering a culture of obfuscation and retribution throughout the department.
Those in positions of authority and responsibility (and possessing the moral courage) to do so, should hold those former public servants accountable, but as former CYFD employees who experienced their leadership style, we believe their departures were necessary steps on a path to restoring the public’s trust in the department.
The day she assumed office, Secretary-designate Barbara Vigil became responsible for everything CYFD does or fails to do. This includes preventing — or, tragically in recent weeks, failing to prevent — the neglect, abuse and death of children in New Mexico.
We encourage people to keep in mind, however, leading the scope and scale of change needed throughout CYFD would be difficult and time-consuming under the best of circumstances. Navigating the rubble and pitfalls of the Blalock-Locke legacy takes that challenge to a whole new level.
In our assessment, Vigil will need three to five years of dedicated effort to achieve significant and sustainable outcomes. Progress will be slow and incremental, and tragic things will continue to happen.
That doesn’t mesh well with election cycles or public tolerance, so we are writing to recommend three areas on which Vigil might focus to begin showing demonstrable progress in short order.
First, establish policies and procedures manuals for functions throughout the department to guide prioritization, decision-making and resource allocation. Consistent outcomes and persistent process improvement cannot be achieved without clearly articulated policies and procedures tailored to the mission of an organization.
In addition to protective services and juvenile justice, standard operating procedures must address human resources, public information (including records retention and timely, accurate, thorough responses to queries from the Legislature, media and private citizens), contracting and procurement, and more. Even the office of the secretary should at the very least have clear policies in place to guide the creation, routing, tracking and archiving of correspondence.
Second, the department must develop foundational and sustained training and education around those policies and procedures for all staff functions. Employees must be given the tools necessary to succeed in their positions.
Third, evaluate performance to improve rather than punish. This means ensuring all staff members are given clear position descriptions and performance goals, that supervisors conduct timely performance evaluations based on those descriptions and goals, and that potential shortfalls are identified and addressed early. No evaluation should surprise an employee — and no employee’s first evaluation should be a termination notice.
Following these three recommendations will lay a foundation to overcome recruiting and retention shortfalls with employees, resource parents and other volunteers; promote trust through transparency and accountability; and ultimately, help mitigate the conditions that lead to New Mexico’s disproportionately high rates of child neglect, abuse and fatalities.
Vigil will still face entrenched resistance to efforts to reform the department, but for the sake of vulnerable children throughout New Mexico, we sincerely hope she prevails.
