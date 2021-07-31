Before COVID-19, believing the Fox News network and the other right-wing propaganda organs such as Newsmax or One America News could make you stupid, but it couldn’t kill you. Convincing millions that a U.S. president was born in a foreign country or that global climate change isn’t real or even that someone who lost an election by 7 million votes actually won is tragic, but it can’t harm you physically.
But after hearing lies and misinformation about COVID-19 for the past year and a half, Fox News believers face the real possibility of the propaganda they trust getting them sick or even killed. There is a direct and undeniable correlation between vaccination rates and politics. Areas that voted heavily for President Joe Biden here in New Mexico and across the U.S. are now highly vaccinated. Areas that went solidly for former President Donald Trump are poorly vaccinated.
This is no coincidence. Right-wing media sources like Fox News and many of the Republican politicians they echo have turned a health crisis into a political crisis. When the Black Plague appeared in the late Middle Ages, there was no understanding of what it was or how to stop it. People just died. As science developed and diseases and viruses became better understood, vaccines were created to control contain or eliminate many of these diseases and viruses.
Today we have entered a new era where science can identify a virus and create an effective vaccine to control and even possibly defeat it, but Republican politicians and their propaganda sources have convinced millions to reject them.
Even if we accept that everyone has the right to risk their own life, it’s not just their lives at risk. Their belief in misinformation won’t help the innocent victims like the children who will die because their parents wouldn’t allow them to be vaccinated. Or the children left without their parents. Or the health care workers exposed to COVID-19 patients who believed the lies about vaccinations.
Science tells us that the longer a virus is allowed to thrive, as it now is in the unvaccinated parts of this country, the more likely it is that it will mutate in ways that could defeat the existing vaccinations, unnecessarily putting the entire nation at greater risk.
One-and-a-half years too late, some Republican politicians and the propaganda networks that support them finally are beginning to tell the truth about COVID-19 and the vaccines. Unfortunately, others like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are trying to play it both ways. DeSantis is actually selling campaign merchandise mocking Dr. Anthony Fauci while eliminating daily COVID-19 statistics reporting in Florida, even as Florida now has one out of every five new coronavirus cases nationwide. But he now says get the vaccine. Truly a mixed message if ever there were one.
From Fox News, you can still hear the likes of Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson or Laura Ingraham spewing lies and misinformation about COVID-19 and the vaccines on a daily basis. After a year and a half of this, what’s a good Fox News-believing conservative supposed to do?
Unfortunately for many, the answer is tragic. Ignorance is no longer bliss if it kills you or your family. The sad truth is we now live in a country where changing the channel could save your life.
