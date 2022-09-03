It was no surprise to open TheNew Mexican and find two commentaries bad-mouthing columnist Milan Simonich and defending the late ungreat U.S. Sen. Joe Montoya (“Joseph Montoya deserves praise, not criticism,” My View, Aug. 28), (“Column doesn’t reflect Montoya’s contributions,” My View, Aug. 28).
Simonich’s column was spot on (“Watergate was no boon for New Mexico’s investigating senator,” Ringside Seat, Aug. 8). Montoya was a minor player from a small, poor state who built his reputation on the same thing every politician does: spending tax dollars, our tax dollars. Both of Montoya’s defenders actually cited this as one of Montoya’s strengths. And that’s New Mexico’s problem.
Why would anyone think that makes a senator or representative a great leader?
I had lunch with a friend last week who shocked me by asking what can we do to get New Mexico better in any category in which we dwell in the basement. My immediate answer to any problem in the state is education.
Our education system is woefully overburdened with unqualified administrators hired by unqualified school board members. These school board members are elected because they have a fan base, usually from extended families. Most are uneducated themselves, bragging that they are a product of the lousy school district they now represent.
Politicians’ first answer to any problem is throw more money at it. In this case, let’s pay teachers more money. I know many good teachers, a few great ones. I also know a lot more who should not be teachers because 1) they lack the proper education to be one; 2) they lack the training to lead/manage a classroom 3) they’re doing it because it’s a j-o-b — a paycheck. Teaching is not a job; it’s a lifelong journey of becoming better, adapting to tough situations, reading children and finding a better way to bring them along.
When the great teachers get a pay raise, so do the bad ones. Where is the incentive to learn and improve? Why try to improve when the politicians will throw more money at you because you’re in a union that fights for raises for all teachers?
Politicians can stop this cycle, but most lack the intelligence and almost all lack the backbone to say no to a lobbyist with a juicy bone in his or her hand. All legislators are for sale; don’t kid yourself otherwise.
We must elect people who will do more than vote the party line and send money (not theirs, but taxpayers’) home to small projects that should not be a priority. That’s what Montoya did, as do our current U.S. representatives and senators. They’re more interested in getting reelected than creating an economy in New Mexico other than taking in more federal tax dollars than we send to Washington.
The upcoming (currently) forecast additional $2.5 billion in the state’s budget beginning July 1, 2023, surely will be wasted on unproven education programs, software programs that don’t educate children, more money for teachers (which will not make them care more nor be better teachers) and wasteful spending on pet projects scattered all over the state instead of focusing on a few big projects that could be completed relatively quickly and make a big difference to more citizens.
I was stymied by my friend’s question then and am now. We can’t do anything to improve the state until we elect a governor, legislators (federal and state) and local politicians who are prepared to lead by planning, collaborating and executing on meaningful projects that will make a difference in New Mexico. It hasn’t happened since 1912; don’t look for a change anytime soon.
Robert Trapp is the former owner of the Rio Grande SUN in Española.