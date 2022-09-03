It was no surprise to open The New Mexican and find two commentaries bad-mouthing columnist Milan Simonich and defending the late ungreat U.S. Sen. Joe Montoya (“Joseph Montoya deserves praise, not criticism,” My View, Aug. 28), (“Column doesn’t reflect Montoya’s contributions,” My View, Aug. 28).

Simonich’s column was spot on (“Watergate was no boon for New Mexico’s investigating senator,” Ringside Seat, Aug. 8). Montoya was a minor player from a small, poor state who built his reputation on the same thing every politician does: spending tax dollars, our tax dollars. Both of Montoya’s defenders actually cited this as one of Montoya’s strengths. And that’s New Mexico’s problem.

Why would anyone think that makes a senator or representative a great leader?

Robert Trapp is the former owner of the Rio Grande SUN in Española.

