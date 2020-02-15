Cervical cancer is the third most common cancer in women worldwide, but most American women can prevent it by being screened with tests that detect human papillomaviruses. Cancer screening works, and the vast majority of women who get cervical cancer simply don’t get screened at all or wait too long between screens.
A new study led by University of New Mexico Comprehensive Cancer Center scientists shows that screening every three years instead of annually prevents most cervical cancers. And of the cancers that are found during routine screenings, most are caught before they’ve had a chance to spread, making them far easier to treat. The results of the study were published ahead of the print version, in the December online edition of the International Journal of Cancer.
My research team and I worked with the New Mexico Tumor Registry to link their information with that of the New Mexico HPV Pap Registry. The state’s Tumor Registry records all cases of cancer and all deaths due to cancer in the state. The HPV Pap Registry records all cervical cancer screening results, which include Pap and HPV tests, and all procedures to diagnose and treat cervical precancers — abnormalities that have not yet turned cancerous.
Combining data from the two statewide public health information systems provided a unique ability to understand the screening histories of women who developed cervical cancer throughout New Mexico. This capacity is not available elsewhere and it serves as a model information system for cancer prevention in the United States.
Previous studies have used data from a single health care system and often from the same insurer. The New Mexico data, however, includes all information from the entire state, regardless of the women’s insurance provider, insurance coverage, health care provider and location.
Our overall research team working with the New Mexico HPV Pap Registry includes national and international experts and postdoctoral, graduate and undergraduate students who study health care delivery to improve cancer prevention across New Mexico.
In this study, the screening records of each woman who was diagnosed with cervical cancer were compared with those of a control group of five New Mexican women without cervical cancer. The diagnosed women and the women in the control groups were matched on age, race, ethnicity and rural or urban geographic area.
We found that 61 percent of women in the control groups had been screened within the previous three years, but only 38 percent of the women with cervical cancer had been screened in the same period prior to their cancer diagnosis.
We also compared the medical histories of women diagnosed with cervical cancer. Those who had been screened in the three years prior to diagnosis were half as likely to be diagnosed with localized cervical cancer as those who hadn’t been screened.
They were also 83 percent less likely to be diagnosed with cervical cancer that had spread. The takeaway here is that screening is super important for catching cancers before they have spread.
The study also showed that women who receive a negative screening test were very unlikely to be diagnosed with cervical cancer in the following 31/2 to five years. We found that more frequent screening offered no additional benefit.
The value of a negative screen is huge. We show that screening prevents more than 80 percent of distant cancer and about 50 percent of local cancer. And the local cancer is easily treatable.
This study gives real-world evidence to assure New Mexican women and their health care providers that screening for cervical cancer every three years safely finds cancer early and that screening more frequently has no additional benefit.
Our research team was able to deliver this critical study in large part because of the existing infrastructures we have in New Mexico, including the HPV Pap Registry.
Without the data from the registry, we would not be able to assess the safety of national recommendations for cancer screening, determine what cancer screening is actually taking place in all areas of the state and, importantly, we would have no way to identify failures in cancer screening to make improvements that save lives and financial resources for New Mexico.
