School boards wield a remarkable amount of power when books are challenged and removed from curriculum. Classic novels and contemporary literature are under review in communities at present according to news sources. Mark Twain’s The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn from 1885 and Toni Morrison’s Beloved from 1987 are both the subject of suppression in school districts across the United States.
During the Cold War-era, the McCarthy hearings in the U.S. Senate used literature as a device to accuse people. At that time The Communist Manifesto from Karl Marx and Friedrich Engles written in 1848 was a flashpoint during the Red Scare. In the 1960s, the book Animal Farm, from author George Orwell, was questioned because it referenced the 1917 Russian Revolution. Both books are esteemed literature.
Unfortunately, censorship is present in the United States though we are a nation of freedom and tolerance. Book removals violate the free speech clause of the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. The U.S. Supreme Court has found, in general, that books may not be removed from school libraries, yet removing a book from curriculum may be constitutional if it is “not narrowly partisan or political” as written in the court opinion of the 1982 case Island Trees School District v. Pico.
Historically great literature tackles complicated subjects. For this reason, book restriction serves only to divide us, whether the subject is race, religion or politics.
Let us study the history of censoring and confiscating books. The Roman emperor Diocletian suppressed Christian literature in A.D. 303 confiscating papyri of the Bible. The early papacy limited reading scripture for centuries, fearing its power in the hands of the laity. The Good Book is currently censored in Russia and in the People’s Republic of China.
The church in medieval Europe censored books that we today consider to be some of our most regarded works.
The Enlightenment writer Voltaire wrote the novella Candide, which was banned when first published in 1759 because of speech against the government and the church. The book presents the question, “Do you believe that the pope is the Antichrist?” The book exposed the tyranny, racism and misogyny of the time.
The political treatise The Social Contract published in 1762 from Jean Jacques Rousseau was banned by the church because of statements that disclaim religion. The author wrote that Christianity is “servitude and dependence.” The book is a pinnacle of social justice reform.
Centuries before the Age of Reason, the Greek philosopher Socrates was tried and sentenced to fatally ingest hemlock in 399 B.C. for his ideas. Jesus was tried for his oratory and was crucified by the Romans in the first century. Neither published a book, yet their beliefs were declared unlawful. We read their story in the writing of Plato and in the books of the New Testament. Notably, the Bible was banned in Spain during the Caliphate.
In 1933, the Third Reich took the step to ban books unsympathetic to the party, including authors Sigmund Freud, Albert Einstein, Oscar Wilde, Leo Tolstoy and James Joyce.
Imagine a college without the political theory of Nicolo Machiavelli or the plays of Moliere. Both authors were censored in their time because the writing questioned the hegemon.
Imagine a school without a library of literature for students to read the works of authors James Baldwin, Harper Lee or Harriet Beecher Stowe. Each of these authors is under review in school districts currently.
Let us remember that literature may purposefully be controversial using words that may shock us. In the case of The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, the “n” word is ubiquitous. The word is there on the page to indict slavery, racism, colonialism, imperialism and the South before the Civil War.
I encourage the community to study the books that are being challenged in our schools and determine why these titles are under threat. Our local bookstores carry the books and authors noted above.
In removing books from the classroom, it may be the case that parents are being narrowly partisan or political about great literature. The church banned books because ideas on the page threatened systems of power. We must stand against tyranny.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.