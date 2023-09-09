The moment was a very emotional and moving one. I was in Miami, holding my 8-day-old grandson. We were gathered at his Brit Milah circumcision. As the mohel completed the ritual, I was honored with holding the baby as he would be named. The name is something typically not divulged by the parents until the naming ceremony.
What did our daughter, Mussi, and her husband, Levi, have in mind? Whose energy and soul would they like to embody in this little boy?
“And he will be called Yaakov Shlomo!” We were overtaken with emotion. That was the name of my wife Devorah’s late father, who passed away a few years ago. He was a pious, kind man who loved his children and grandchildren and left a beautiful legacy. Our children had just given us a gift.
This was more than a mere ritual; it was a tactile link to our past and a tangible hope for our future.
A week and half later, Devorah Leah and I walked our daughter, Esther, down the aisle to marry her soulmate, Muleh. Each step felt like crossing an eternal divide between what was and what will be. In that moment, I understood the weight of tradition and the joys of new beginnings intermingling, creating a space where time folds into itself — where yesterday’s memories and tomorrow’s hopes meet and coalesce.
A child born and a new family being created, and now we are ready for another new beginning. On Friday evening, Sept. 15, a new year dawns. Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, marks 5,784 years since the creation of Adam and Eve. It’s the birthday of the world itself, a day when every human soul is judged and the fate of the world hangs in the balance.
This Rosh Hashanah is especially poignant because it will be the first we’re celebrating in our new community building. Although this op-ed won’t be spoken in any sanctuary, the essence of our collective consciousness doesn’t need a physical space to thrive. Like the Brit Milah and the wedding, our new building is a concrete manifestation of our shared commitments, dreams and responsibilities. It signifies that, as a community, we are ready to turn a new leaf, to take on the new year with a new resolve, in a new setting that reflects our renewed aspirations.
This building will not only be a place of prayer and study, but a living testament to our faith and resilience. It will be a witness to new beginnings — new families, new insights, new acts of kindness — and a keeper of our traditions.
We stand at a unique juncture, on the cusp of new beginnings both small and monumental, personal and communal. As we dip our apples in honey this Rosh Hashanah, let’s remember that we are part of something much larger than ourselves
This Rosh Hashanah, let’s write a story worth telling. L’shanah Tovah! May this new year bring us all blessings of peace, health and fulfillment. And may we all mark new beginnings and simchas!
The Rabbi Berel Levertov directs the Santa Fe Jewish Center-Chabad.