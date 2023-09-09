The moment was a very emotional and moving one. I was in Miami, holding my 8-day-old grandson. We were gathered at his Brit Milah circumcision. As the mohel completed the ritual, I was honored with holding the baby as he would be named. The name is something typically not divulged by the parents until the naming ceremony.

What did our daughter, Mussi, and her husband, Levi, have in mind? Whose energy and soul would they like to embody in this little boy?

“And he will be called Yaakov Shlomo!” We were overtaken with emotion. That was the name of my wife Devorah’s late father, who passed away a few years ago. He was a pious, kind man who loved his children and grandchildren and left a beautiful legacy. Our children had just given us a gift.

The Rabbi Berel Levertov directs the Santa Fe Jewish Center-Chabad.

