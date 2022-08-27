Come September, the D.H. Lawrence Ranch Initiatives will commemorate the 100th anniversary of D.H. and Frieda Lawrence’s arrival in New Mexico. One of the most influential writers of the 20th century first visited Santa Fe and Taos in the fall of 1922. How and why it happened is a wild and wacky story. And that’s the beauty of it — both its improbability and its happy ending.
In 1917, Mabel Dodge Luhan was happily hosting art salons in New York City, a wealthy white woman who’d never given a thought to the Southwest. Then, she received a letter from her third husband, sculptor and painter Maurice Sterne. Newly arrived in Taos, he sent this missive: “Dearest Girl, do you want an object in life? Save the Indians, their art — culture — reveal it to the world!”
Reading these words in Lois Rudnick’s biography, Mabel Dodge Luhan: New Woman, New World, I laughed out loud. Where did Sterne get such an idea, and why didn’t Mabel set him straight? Had they never heard of the “white savior complex”? Evidently not. Though no longer in love with Maurice, Mabel took his suggestion to heart.
Like the rest of us, she wanted an object in life, and she found it in Taos along with the love of her life, Tony Luhan of Taos Pueblo. A few years later, having read Lawrence’s travel book, Sea and Sardinia, Mabel decided the British author was the “only one who can really see this Taos country and the Indians, and who can describe it … between the covers of a book as it is in reality.” Her letters of invitation chased the peripatetic writer around the globe — from Italy, to Ceylon and on to Australia.
Frieda and D.H. arrived on Sept. 11, 1922, Lawrence’s 37th birthday. Like Mabel and Maurice, the Lawrences were transported by the beauty and mystery of New Mexico. In 1924, during their second visit, Mabel offered Frieda a ranch outside Taos, an enticement to keep them in the area. Lawrence christened the property Kiowa Ranch and went about making repairs. Despite his fragile health, the author added a fireplace and a porch to the Homesteader’s Cabin. He shored up the corral and tacked on a shelter for the black cow he named Susan.
Situated on Lobo Mountain at an elevation of 8,500 feet, the 160-acre property borders the Carson National Forest and is intersected by an ancient trading route first used by the Kiowa Indians. Kit Carson and the French trappers tramped the trail, and today, in memory of their ancestors, elders of Taos Pueblo make an annual ceremonial ride. The screech of an eagle, the howl of a coyote, a light wind rustling the trees: These are the only sounds those elders are likely to hear.
D.H. and Frieda are both buried there. In 1955, shortly before her death, Frieda deeded the ranch to the University of New Mexico. In this way, an important historical site was preserved for posterity. For me, that’s reason enough to celebrate.
The oldest structure on the property is the Homesteader’s Cabin, built in 1886. This cabin and several other structures are listed in the National Register of Historic Places. As is the Lawrence Tree, a towering ponderosa pine made famous by Georgia O’Keeffe. Her painting of the same name is housed at the Wadsworth Athenium Museum in Hartford, Conn.
How did O’Keeffe end up in New Mexico at the Kiowa Ranch, you ask? One hint: Her initials are MDL.
Sharon Oard Warner is professor emerita of English at the University of New Mexico and co-chair for the D.H. Lawrence Ranch Initiatives.