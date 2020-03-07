A little boy is a king, a little girl dressed as a queen, another as an ancient teacher. Is that a boy or a girl under the costume?
They are walking the streets, carrying overflowing decorated baskets of delicious food, delivering them to friends and neighbors.
The sound of music plays in the back of a car driving on the street.
These are my memories of the festive day of the Jewish holiday of Purim growing up in Brooklyn. Purim is the most joyous day on the Jewish calendar. It marks the day that Jews around the world were saved from the wicked plan of Haman and the Persian King Achashveirosh to annihilate the Jews.
We give gifts of food and distribute lots of charity to celebrate community and friendship. We are joyous as we reflect on the great miracles that G-d provides us with, the miracle of Jewish survival.
But why the masks and costumes? Why do we dress up on Purim, what it’s the message behind the mask? The message is simple but powerful. Don’t miss those hidden miracles that G-d shows you.
We’ve been celebrating Purim some 2,400 years now, but when we read the story in the Megillah scroll, we find that the miracle was not earth-shattering or nature-shifting. There was no sea split. No oil that lasted for eight days. It was a string of “coincidences” that brought delivery to the people.
It so happens to be that the king killed his wife. He just happens to pick a Jewish girl to marry. His cousin Mordechai happened to overhear a plot to assassinate the king, and told her. When the king couldn’t sleep one night they read the chronicles to him. It so happened to be that the story of her cousin was read to him and he decided to reward Mordechai. Just then, in the middle of the night, Haman came to ask the King to kill Mordechai. The king asked him to expedite the rewards to Mordechai. Which is his downfall.
Does that constitute a “miracle?” Yes. Those are the miracles hiding behind masks.
And that’s why we dress up on Purim, to remember to always look behind the mask and find the hand of G-d hiding in plain sight.
This Purim don’t get fooled by the mask. Look beyond what seems obvious. Find the Hand of Almighty G-d caring for his creation.
Join us at 7:30 p.m. Monday evening, March 9, for services and the reading of the Scroll of Esther; and at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, for an uplifting “Purim in Outer Space” dinner and concert celebration at the Drury Plaza Hotel. Go to santafejcc.com/Purim2020 for reservations or call 983-2000.
Please visit santafejcc.com/purim for stories, insights, games and lectures on the significance of this awesome holiday!
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.