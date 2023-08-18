Thanks to the efforts of the Santa Fe Chapter of the New Mexico Native Plant Society, the governor has proclaimed Saturday as New Mexico Native Plant Day. New Mexico has a very high diversity of plant species because of its wide range of habitats from grasslands to forests to alpine areas.

New Mexico’s state flower is the yucca, the state tree is the piñon pine, and the state grass is blue grama grass. The plentiful wildflowers and flowering shrubs provide nectar and pollen for pollinators and fruits and seeds for birds and other wildlife.

The Native Plant Society of New Mexico strives to educate the public about native plants by promoting knowledge of plant identification, ecology and uses; foster plant conservation and the preservation of natural habitats; support botanical research; and encourage the appropriate use of native plants to conserve water, land and wildlife.

Sylvan Kaufman is an officer of the Santa Fe Chapter of the New Mexico Native Plant Society. She is an ecologist living in Santa Fe.

