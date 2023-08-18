Thanks to the efforts of the Santa Fe Chapter of the New Mexico Native Plant Society, the governor has proclaimed Saturday as New Mexico Native Plant Day. New Mexico has a very high diversity of plant species because of its wide range of habitats from grasslands to forests to alpine areas.
New Mexico’s state flower is the yucca, the state tree is the piñon pine, and the state grass is blue grama grass. The plentiful wildflowers and flowering shrubs provide nectar and pollen for pollinators and fruits and seeds for birds and other wildlife.
The Native Plant Society of New Mexico strives to educate the public about native plants by promoting knowledge of plant identification, ecology and uses; foster plant conservation and the preservation of natural habitats; support botanical research; and encourage the appropriate use of native plants to conserve water, land and wildlife.
You can help by protecting natural areas and planting native species.
Many native plants have unique relationships with wildlife. For example, monarch butterfly caterpillars feed only on milkweed plants, and different yucca species are pollinated by a single species of yucca moth.
Fruits of plants like the New Mexico olive and juniper are highly nutritious to migrating birds. Piñon nuts provide essential food for piñon jays that in turn are one of the most important dispersers of piñon trees. Cultivating native plants that bloom during different times of year helps to support a wide diversity of pollinators.
Native plants have a long history of use by New Mexicans for food, medicine, fibers, dye, firewood and lumber. They are part of New Mexico’s unique multicultural heritage.
Native plants are well adapted to New Mexico’s climate and soils, and many are very drought tolerant. Their roots help hold the soil in place, slowing the flow of water across the landscape, helping to filter out pollutants, and stop erosion.
Three places to see and learn more about native plants in Santa Fe are at the Santa Fe Botanical Garden on Museum Hill, the plantings around the Santa Fe Extension office off Rodeo Road and at the Randall Davey Audubon Center.
On New Mexico Native Plant Day, stop to remember your favorite native plant and all it does for us and for the environment.
Sylvan Kaufman is an officer of the Santa Fe Chapter of the New Mexico Native Plant Society. She is an ecologist living in Santa Fe.