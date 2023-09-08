Traditions bring families and communities together, celebrating identity and shared roots. They are often wonderful. But they oversimplified stories, not accurate history.

Growing up in Southern California, mine was the only Jewish family in our elementary school. My parents were active in the civil rights movement in the '50’s and '60’s. The environment, neighborhood and school screamed that everyone was a Christian. (In Brownies, we prayed over our cookies and milk — I was kicked out at age 8 for refusing to pray.).

From the third grade on, I would protest, usually as the Christmas holidays approached, telling teachers that I was Jewish and not Christian, and explaining that there were lots of people in the United States who were not Christian. My parents supported me — I was always polite and never disruptive, but clear and adamant. I got along, had friends, and teachers liked me.

Rachel Feldman chairs the Civil Rights and Criminal Justice Reform Committee of Indivisible SOS Santa Fe and resides in Santa Fe.

