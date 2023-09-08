Traditions bring families and communities together, celebrating identity and shared roots. They are often wonderful. But they oversimplified stories, not accurate history.
Growing up in Southern California, mine was the only Jewish family in our elementary school. My parents were active in the civil rights movement in the '50’s and '60’s. The environment, neighborhood and school screamed that everyone was a Christian. (In Brownies, we prayed over our cookies and milk — I was kicked out at age 8 for refusing to pray.).
From the third grade on, I would protest, usually as the Christmas holidays approached, telling teachers that I was Jewish and not Christian, and explaining that there were lots of people in the United States who were not Christian. My parents supported me — I was always polite and never disruptive, but clear and adamant. I got along, had friends, and teachers liked me.
My teachers took the benign approach of asking me to make presentations about Jewish holidays to my class, and allowed me different sorts of art projects: blue/white construction paper menorahs and stars of David. I became proficient at explaining why being Jewish was different from being Christian. I never suffered any reproach for it, but it was a token response to a systemic problem, and I never thought most teachers or kids understood the impact of their assumptions on a minority. Getting presents on eight days of Chanukkah, compared to one day got some kids interested, but most people could not comprehend that we didn’t want a Christmas tree.
As a parent, in the Washington, D.C., region, a place with enormous diversity, I taught my daughter to listen carefully and speak up if (her private international school) school practices and traditions left some of her classmates out. In second grade, she made an appointment with the principal to protest the Pledge of Allegiance and the Lord’s Prayer, pointing out to him, that nearly a third of the kids in the school were citizens of other countries and not Christian.
The principal agreed with her and stopped those practices, thanking her and calling me at work to tell me what a great kid I had.
The conflict over the Fiesta community wanting to take its traditions into public schools brings back an acute awareness that many people don’t understand that our U.S. constitution prohibits a state religion and requires separation of church and state. Many of those who settled the U.S. escaped oppression by state religion or majority traditions and expectations.
Our founders understood majority oppression of minorities. The Yazzie/Martinez consolidated lawsuit requires the state to address features of public education that harm our kids, and Native American kids are at risk. The new Social Studies standards in state regulation require the accurate teaching of history, including different perspectives. Just as the Pledge of Allegiance in an international group leaves out and creates a social quandary for those with different citizenship, the Fiesta programs leave out those who are not Catholic Christians.
To our Hispanic families descended from Spanish colonial settlers seeking a better life, I say “celebrate your traditions with joy.” Make sure your kids know their roots. But NEVER assume that your traditions offer joy to Indigenous people so often displaced by your ancestors. NEVER assume that everyone is a Christian and accepts your version of history and values. These types of assumptions divide our community. They have their place in the public square, where all identities should be celebrated, but not in our public schools.
Rachel Feldman chairs the Civil Rights and Criminal Justice Reform Committee of Indivisible SOS Santa Fe and resides in Santa Fe.