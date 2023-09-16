I express my gratitude to the Institute of American Indian Arts trustees, IAIA Foundation, sponsors, contributing artists, volunteers and friends from the Santa Fe community who came together to support student scholarships during our annual Benefit and Auction in August.

We are thankful to have such a caring and supportive community whose efforts made our event an overwhelming success. Your dedication and enthusiasm were instrumental in bringing people together and creating a memorable experience for all present. We look forward to continuing to work together to support student success at IAIA — the birthplace of contemporary Native arts.

More than 80% of IAIA’s students are eligible for federal financial aid — but the Pell Grant award covers less than half of the annual costs of attending the college. Since we do not participate in the federal college loan program because we want our students to graduate debt-free, scholarships help to cover the gap. Please know that through funding scholarships, you change the lives of students, as well as their families and communities.

Robert Martin, Ed.D., (Cherokee) is president of the Institute of American Indian Arts.

