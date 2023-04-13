The recent closure of the Center for Contemporary Arts has left its employees and the community shocked and confused. Although I was only a part of the CCA staff for just over a year, I feel it necessary to address the sudden closure of the beloved institution and shed some possible light on what went wrong.
A recent Santa Fe New Mexican article quoted David Muck, the chairman of CCA’s board of directors (“Short of funds, CCA closes,” April 7). He cited “the pandemic’s economic damage and difficulty securing enough donations.” While there is no doubt that the pandemic had a huge impact on the finances of the CCA and so many other theaters and art institutions, I am not alone in believing that it was beginning to make a comeback.
The difficulty in “securing enough donations” is also a factual reason for closure, but when one looks at who was responsible for securing those donations, Muck may not be the person to ask for an honest explanation.
Although I was just a box office employee and had little knowledge of administrative and executive-level goings-on, I gleaned from my time there and conversations with various staff members (including on the executive level) that a huge amount of effort was coming from the directorial and programming offices to raise funds that was not supported by the board.
Fundraising plans were put in place and brought to the board, including the acquisition of grants and the curating of new programs to bring in more audiences to raise the money needed. Rather than making real moves to secure funding by putting the fundraising plans in motion or using their connections with wealthy Santa Feans, it felt like board members chose to leave everything to the staff. They basically gave up.
This is a general view, and I know some board members made a greater effort. They are likely just as frustrated and saddened as the rest of us. But the majority (apparently seven out of 10, from the vote) chose to close, while the salaried and hourly staff who cared about the CCA were doing our absolute best to keep the place we loved afloat.
In the end, it came down to a few people able to make a decision that affects an entire community. The tragedy of nonprofit arts foundations is often just that — places of such value are in the hands of a few, often those with the most wealth, rather than those who care the most.
Aria Middleton-Chiodo is a writer and cinephile. Originally from Taos, she spent