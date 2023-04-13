The recent closure of the Center for Contemporary Arts has left its employees and the community shocked and confused. Although I was only a part of the CCA staff for just over a year, I feel it necessary to address the sudden closure of the beloved institution and shed some possible light on what went wrong.

A recent Santa Fe New Mexican article quoted David Muck, the chairman of CCA’s board of directors (“Short of funds, CCA closes,” April 7). He cited “the pandemic’s economic damage and difficulty securing enough donations.” While there is no doubt that the pandemic had a huge impact on the finances of the CCA and so many other theaters and art institutions, I am not alone in believing that it was beginning to make a comeback.

The difficulty in “securing enough donations” is also a factual reason for closure, but when one looks at who was responsible for securing those donations, Muck may not be the person to ask for an honest explanation.

Aria Middleton-Chiodo is a writer and cinephile. Originally from Taos, she spent

15 years in New York and now lives in Santa Fe.

