The Roman Catholic Church has no moral authority to sermonize about sexuality or reproduction. Its leaders should stop talking about these things for the next 200 years or so and consider how their teachings are harmful.

Recently, another local priest was arrested for sexually abusing adolescent boys. Archbishop John Wester has said about clergy abuse, “The Archdiocese takes responsibility for the abuse.” Taking responsibility requires self-examination. The church doesn’t reflect on how its teachings contribute to abuse.

When I was a member of St. Anthony’s parish choir in Dixon, I was required to take a church seminar on child sexual abuse. Presenters spoke of the failures of church bureaucracy, but blame was placed on individual abusers who, they claimed, became priests to have access to children. Neither celibacy nor the church’s stigmatization of homosexuality was considered as contributing factors.

Artist Shel Neymark lives in Embudo.

