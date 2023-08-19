The Roman Catholic Church has no moral authority to sermonize about sexuality or reproduction. Its leaders should stop talking about these things for the next 200 years or so and consider how their teachings are harmful.
Recently, another local priest was arrested for sexually abusing adolescent boys. Archbishop John Wester has said about clergy abuse, “The Archdiocese takes responsibility for the abuse.” Taking responsibility requires self-examination. The church doesn’t reflect on how its teachings contribute to abuse.
When I was a member of St. Anthony’s parish choir in Dixon, I was required to take a church seminar on child sexual abuse. Presenters spoke of the failures of church bureaucracy, but blame was placed on individual abusers who, they claimed, became priests to have access to children. Neither celibacy nor the church’s stigmatization of homosexuality was considered as contributing factors.
Homosexuality is a common and immutable variation of human sexuality. I know many gay people who are happy, smart, well-adjusted, funny people who serve and benefit our community. The church arrogantly diagnoses them as “intrinsically disordered.”
I grew up in a Catholic neighborhood. Kids knew who the gay boys were by second grade. They were bullied and beat up through high school. The church must take some responsibility for the stigmatization of gay children and the treatment they endure. It is another kind of child abuse.
Archbishop Wester could ban the use of the words “intrinsically disordered” in the Archdiocese of Santa Fe. Such a phrase is immoral. Preaching that gay people should refrain from the balm of physical intimacy is cruel.
It is also immoral to tell people they shouldn’t use birth control. When I was born 71 years ago, there were 2.5 billion people on Earth. Now there are 8 billion. So many people burning fossil fuels and encroaching on natural habitats accelerates climate change and extinction. Our numbers are destroying the Earth’s capacity to sustain life. The church must acknowledge there are other reasons for having sex than producing children.
The church does a lot of good. Parish community members take care of each other. It is a voice for peace and reconciliation. Archbishop Wester is eloquent about abolishing nuclear weapons. It advocates for suffering immigrants and others in need. The world would be a better place if the church focused on good works and stopped preaching about sex.