Allowing the city of Santa Fe to complete its annexation of Area 1B on Santa Fe’s north side is good land-use policy that will ultimately benefit the area’s residents and landowners as well as the broader community.

This, however, is not the solution favored by some Area 1B residents who would prefer to remain as part of the county and thus forego water, sewer and other city services that annexation will bring. It is deceptive to cater to the preferences of a small group to determine the fate of almost 1,100 acres of land, most of which is privately owned and vacant, including the 42 acres that have been in my family for over 60 years. The best option is to exclude those landowners who want their parcels to become part of the city from the redrawn boundaries of Agua Fría village.

Such a carve-out respects the desire of some Area 1B residents to remain outside city limits while protecting the rights of Area 1B landowners who need city utilities to develop housing with community amenities like public parks and trails.

Ed Crocker is a native Santa Fean, a former archeologist, well driller, columnist and architectural conservation contractor.

