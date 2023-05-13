Allowing the city of Santa Fe to complete its annexation of Area 1B on Santa Fe’s north side is good land-use policy that will ultimately benefit the area’s residents and landowners as well as the broader community.
This, however, is not the solution favored by some Area 1B residents who would prefer to remain as part of the county and thus forego water, sewer and other city services that annexation will bring. It is deceptive to cater to the preferences of a small group to determine the fate of almost 1,100 acres of land, most of which is privately owned and vacant, including the 42 acres that have been in my family for over 60 years. The best option is to exclude those landowners who want their parcels to become part of the city from the redrawn boundaries of Agua Fría village.
Such a carve-out respects the desire of some Area 1B residents to remain outside city limits while protecting the rights of Area 1B landowners who need city utilities to develop housing with community amenities like public parks and trails.
If current residents of Area 1B have the right to petition to stay in the county, surely, in fairness, other Area 1B landowners should have the same right to become part of the city, pursuant to long-standing city-county annexation plans. If some residents of Area 1B don’t want city water, sewer, trash collection and other services, so be it, but giving those individuals the power to inflict their preferences on other area landowners is simply wrong.
Empowering a small number of residents to redistrict and rezone other people’s vacant land by expanding the boundaries of a Traditional Historic Community is not what the Legislature intended when it authorized the establishment of Traditional Historic Communities like Agua Fría in 1995.
The language of the agreement between the city and county states that residents have the right to petition to include portions of Area 1B in Agua Fría village, not the entire area, and certainly not several hundred acres of other people’s vacant land.
As part of the city’s extraterritorial annexation zone, it is true that Area 1B residents are in a jurisdictional gray area. Some feel poorly served by the city and hope that becoming part of the village will result in better services than they currently receive. While the soundness of this expectation is subject to debate, area residents are within their rights to petition and pursue this option.
The right of area homeowners to seek inclusion in Agua Fría village should not, however, negate the rights of other area landowners who wish to receive city services through annexation. While respecting the desires of current area residents is important, particularly when they loudly claim to be following a democratic process, allowing those desires to trump the rights of other area landowners is fundamentally anti-democratic.
The owners of vacant land in Area 1B would be perfectly happy to see Coyote Ridge and other housing clusters in the vicinity join Agua Fría village. We simply have a different vision for our properties. A carve-out is a simple, achievable solution that offers everyone a good result.
Finally, I think it imperative that the County Commission postpone any meeting or decisions regarding Area 1B for 90 days to let emotions level out and give some time to work on the carve-out proposal.
Ed Crocker is a native Santa Fean, a former archeologist, well driller, columnist and architectural conservation contractor.