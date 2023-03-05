I write this as the wife of a conscious hunter who stores his guns safely. As he often says, "If you need an assault weapon to kill a deer or an elk, then you must be a terrible shot." I know there are some women today who are avid gun owners, but I do have something to be contemplated.
Psychology Today states, "Although many gun owners claim that guns are for personal protection, frequently what firearms most protect is a sense of manhood. If guns were truly for personal protection, the majority of gun owners would be women, who often need to protect themselves from men, but the vast majority of gun owners are men."
Psychology Today also states "men however, never want their feelings of weakness, their worries about manhood, and their use of gun to cope with feelings, to be acknowledged. But any effort to control access to guns, no matter how limited, is met with their anxious, angry cries of "They are trying to take our guns!" "The inner child who feel inadequately equipped is still there."
Remember what Sigmund Freud said, "Men who obsess over guns have small genitals:" According to Freud, "The compulsion to own firearms stems from an unconscious need to compensate for a sense of inadequacy in males".
Of course there should be consequences for not storing guns safely. Outlawing the use of assault weapons (weapons used for war), high-capacity magazines and bump stocks is only common sense, supported by surveys that 85% of the American people agree with these measures.
Members of Congress are unable to get this job done, so I hope and pray that our state legislators can. It is time that they show us us that they care more about our children than their careers.